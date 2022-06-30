What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Canada Day long weekend.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
The Ottawa Redblacks invite fans to a Red Out Thursday night.
Wear red and celebrate Canada Day while the Redblacks host the B.C. Lions at TD Place.
Kick off is 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
ERIC CHURCH AT THE CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE
Eric Church brings The Gather Again Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/eric-church/.
CANADA DAY
Canadian Heritage hosts Canada's 155th birthday party at LeBreton Flats, Place des Festivals Zibi and on Parliament Hill.
The popular Daytime Ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. at LeBreton Flats, while the Evening Show begins at 8 p.m.
Canada Day festivities wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Canada Day festivities will also be held in Barrhaven, Greely, Kanata, Orleans, Stittsville, Osgoode, Riverside South, Trend Arlington and West Carleton-March. For a list of events, click here.
For a list of Canada Day festivities across eastern Ontario, click here.
OTTAWA JAZZ FESTIVAL
It's the final weekend for the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.
Enjoy the sounds of jazz music in Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and other venues across Ottawa. Admission is free on Canada Day.
The lineup includes:
Thursday: Cory Henry, J-W Jones Big Band and Buddy Guy
Friday: The Lionyls, Lynne Hanson, Prime Rib Big Band
Saturday: Corinne Bailey Rae, Tara Kannangara, Pink Martini Ft. China Forbes and Michie Mee and Family
Sunday: Laila Biali, CEU, Kamasi Washington, Ghost-Note
For tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.
RCMP MUSICAL RIDE
The RCMP Musical Ride invites you to celebrate Canada Day with a family-friendly performance.
Enjoy performances at 2 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The RCMP Musical Ride will be held at the Musical Ride Centre at 1 Sandridge Road.
For more information, visit https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/celebrate-canada-day-weekend
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Thursday, Canada Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Thursday, Canada Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Thursday, Canada Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Thursday, Canada Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Thursday, Canada Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Thursday, Canada Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free), Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Thursday, Canada Day 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Admission is free, but a ticket is required), Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day, Saturday and Sunday.
1000 ISLANDS REGATTA
Hydroplane racing takes over the Brockville Waterfront.
Enjoy world class, fastest, largest and most exciting limited Hydroplane racing Friday through Sunday at the Brockville Blockhouse Island.
For more information, visit https://brockvilletourism.com/1000-islands-regatta/.
THE ABERDEEN PAVILION FESTIVAL
Celebrate the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.
On Saturday, the city is celebrating 30 years since council resolved to restore the historic pavilion with a community festival.
Enjoy buskers, the Ottawa Farmers Market, 613flea, petting zoo, vintage vehicle display, live entertainment and more.
For information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/news/city-celebrate-historic-aberdeen-pavilion-milestone-community-festival.
ALMONTE CELTFEST
Almonte Celtfest is back at Gemmill Park in Almonte.
Don't miss great music Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://almonteceltfest.com/.
BIG BANG FESTIVAL
Feel the vibe at the Big Bang Festival Saturday and Sunday at the National Arts Centre.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/bigbang.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
BEACHES
Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westboro Beach is closed for the season.
Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.
IMAGINE MONET
Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.
Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.
See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
NACO ON THE CANAL
The National Arts Centre Orchestra will perform on the Rideau Canal Saturday afternoon.
The performance begins at 4:30 p.m.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
