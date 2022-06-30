What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Canada Day long weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks invite fans to a Red Out Thursday night.

Wear red and celebrate Canada Day while the Redblacks host the B.C. Lions at TD Place.

Kick off is 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.

ERIC CHURCH AT THE CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

Eric Church brings The Gather Again Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/eric-church/.

CANADA DAY

Canadian Heritage hosts Canada's 155th birthday party at LeBreton Flats, Place des Festivals Zibi and on Parliament Hill.

The popular Daytime Ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. at LeBreton Flats, while the Evening Show begins at 8 p.m.

Canada Day festivities wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Canada Day festivities will also be held in Barrhaven, Greely, Kanata, Orleans, Stittsville, Osgoode, Riverside South, Trend Arlington and West Carleton-March. For a list of events, click here.

For a list of Canada Day festivities across eastern Ontario, click here.

OTTAWA JAZZ FESTIVAL

It's the final weekend for the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.

Enjoy the sounds of jazz music in Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and other venues across Ottawa. Admission is free on Canada Day.

The lineup includes:

Thursday: Cory Henry, J-W Jones Big Band and Buddy Guy

Friday: The Lionyls, Lynne Hanson, Prime Rib Big Band

Saturday: Corinne Bailey Rae, Tara Kannangara, Pink Martini Ft. China Forbes and Michie Mee and Family

Sunday: Laila Biali, CEU, Kamasi Washington, Ghost-Note

For tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.

RCMP MUSICAL RIDE

The RCMP Musical Ride invites you to celebrate Canada Day with a family-friendly performance.

Enjoy performances at 2 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The RCMP Musical Ride will be held at the Musical Ride Centre at 1 Sandridge Road.

For more information, visit https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/celebrate-canada-day-weekend

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

1000 ISLANDS REGATTA

Hydroplane racing takes over the Brockville Waterfront.

Enjoy world class, fastest, largest and most exciting limited Hydroplane racing Friday through Sunday at the Brockville Blockhouse Island.

For more information, visit https://brockvilletourism.com/1000-islands-regatta/.

THE ABERDEEN PAVILION FESTIVAL

Celebrate the historic Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

On Saturday, the city is celebrating 30 years since council resolved to restore the historic pavilion with a community festival.

Enjoy buskers, the Ottawa Farmers Market, 613flea, petting zoo, vintage vehicle display, live entertainment and more.

For information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/news/city-celebrate-historic-aberdeen-pavilion-milestone-community-festival.

ALMONTE CELTFEST

Almonte Celtfest is back at Gemmill Park in Almonte.

Don't miss great music Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://almonteceltfest.com/.

BIG BANG FESTIVAL

Feel the vibe at the Big Bang Festival Saturday and Sunday at the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/bigbang.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

NACO ON THE CANAL

The National Arts Centre Orchestra will perform on the Rideau Canal Saturday afternoon.

The performance begins at 4:30 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.