OTTAWA -- It's the first full weekend of summer and the final weekend of June in the national capital region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

BEACH SEASON

Beaches are open for the summer in Ottawa and Gatineau.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

In Gatineau Park, lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is now open, allowing you to zipline between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zipline, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca

ROOM SERVICE CONCERT SERIES

The RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Room Service Concert Series continues this weekend, with music and comedy shows.

Enjoy an exclusive concert while you spend the night in one of Ottawa's hotels.

Friday night's lineup includes Lennon Stella, Sofia Franklyn and Larkin Poe.

Saturday night's comedy lineup features Gerry Dee, Jeremy Hotz and Kyle Brownrigg.

For information on the lineup and hotel booking, visiting https://ottawatourism.ca/en/roomserviceconcertseries/lineup

OTTAWA FRINGE FESTIVAL

It's the final weekend for the Ottawa Fringe Festival, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For show information, visit https://ottawafringe.com/.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy a night at the drive-in.

The Drive-In Movie Experience is open this weekend at RCGT Park on Coventry Road and at Wesley Clover Parks.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies:

RCGT Park on Coventry Road:

Friday: E.T. (1982)

Furious 7

The Invisible Man

Wesley Clover Parks

Friday: E.T. (1982)

Saturday: Sider-Man Far From Home

Sunday (day): Trolls World Tour

Sunday (night): It Chapter 2

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

THE PORT ELMSLEY DRIVE-IN

The Port Elmsley Drive-In is open this weekend.

For movie and ticket information, visit http://www.portelmsleydrivein.com/

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physical-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is open from Ottawa to Kingston.

All lock stations along the Rideau Canal are open daily.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering.

For more information, visit http://saundersfarm.com/campfires/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Don't miss the Canadian Museum of History's new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

The museum in Gatineau is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca