What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 23-25

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of summer.

Ottawa Jazz Festival

The sounds of jazz will fill downtown Ottawa for the opening weekend of the Ottawa Jazz Festival.

The festival runs until June 30 in Confederation Park, the Marion Dewar Plaza OLG Stage and at the National Arts Centre.

Friday night's lineup includes: Feist, TuBari, Jonah Yano and Gentiane MG.

Saturday's lineup features: Lord Huron, TEKE::TEKE, Pulkes, and Caity Gyorgy.

Sunday's lineup includes: William Prince, Pedrito Martinez Group, the US Army Jazz Ambassadors, and Avataar.

For tickets and information, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.

Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon boats will power through the water at Mooney's Bay this weekend.

The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival continues until Sunday.

The event includes dragon boat races all weekend, along with free concerts.

The music lineup includes Tim Baker, Bebouin Soundclash, Alanna Sterling and The Darcys.

For more information, visit https://dragonboat.net/.

Escapade Music Festival

Escapade Music Festival is this weekend at Lansdowne, featuring the best of electronic music.

Friday's lineup features Kygo, Deadmau 5 and Timmy Trumpet

Saturday's lineup includes Zedd, Tiesto and Oliver Heldens

Sunday's lineup features Marshmello, Alesso and Afrojack.

Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival

The Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival continues until Sunday at Mādahòkì Farm.

Experience some of Canada's best Indigenous talent through music, dance, food, workshops and more at this free event.

For more information, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/.

Ottawa Fringe Festival

It’s a celebration of the arts and an opportunity for artists to showcase their original work.

The Ottawa Fringe Festival continues until Sunday at several venues in Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://ottawafringe.com/shows/.

Festival l'Outaouais en Fete

The Festival l'Outaouais en Fete continues until Sunday at Parc des Cedres in Gatineau.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night following the concert by Robert Charlebois.

For more information, visit https://festivaloutaouaisenfete.com/

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brings his Me vs. Myself Tour to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/a-boogie-wit-da-hoodie/.

Maxville Fair

Celebrate the first weekend of summer at the Maxville Fair.

The fair runs until Sunday at 35 Fair Street in Maxville.

For more information, visit www.maxvillefair.ca.

Latin American Film Festival

The Latin American Film Festival features documentaries and short films from 17 countries.

The festival is Friday and Saturday at Saint Paul University.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawafestivals.ca/event/latin-american-film-festival/.

Ella and Frank

The NAC Orchestra Pops Series presents Ella and Frank Friday and Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

Experience the magic of Ella and Frank with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins as they recreate Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra's groove, singing all your favourites.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30537.

Jinkx Monsoon

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon presents her biggest concert to date Sunday at the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33765.

The Noble Pursuit

It's the final weekend to see the Noble Pursuit at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The suspenseful comedy is written by Douglas Bowie.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westboro Farmers Market

The Westboro Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park.

Barrhaven Farmers Market

Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers' Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

The Lost Kingdoms

Travel back in time from the Jurassic to the Ice Age and encounter dinosaurs and creatures from those times.

The Lost Kingdoms comes to Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end, featuring more than 30 life-sized animated dinosaurs and 20 life-sized Ice Age creatures.

The Lost Kingdoms runs until July 9.

For more information, visit https://thelostkingdoms.com/ottawa/.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Travelling Bricks

Don't miss Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until Aug. 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers' Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over the River and Through the Woods

The Domino Theatre in Kingston presents Over the River and Through the Woods until Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.kingstongrand.ca/events/over-the-river-and-through-the-woods.

Skeleton Park

The Skeleton Park Arts Festival is a free, grassroots, multi-disciplinary art experience this weekend in Skeleton Park in Kingston.

For a list of events, visit http://skeletonparkartsfest.ca/2023festival/.

BMX Canada Limestone Nationals

The BMX Canada Limestone Nationals is this weekend at Kingston BMX in Kingston.

Races are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit https://s3.amazonaws.com/bmxwebserverprod/attachments/489722/2023-LIMESTONE_NATIONALS__1_.pdf

Art Walk

Kick off the summer festival season at Cornwall Art Walk on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pitt Street will be turned into a pop-up arts district complete with artists, buskers, live musical performances, children's activities and more.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/art-walk-11/.