What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 2-4

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in June.

Doors Open Ottawa

It is your chance to get a behind-the-door look at many iconic buildings in Ottawa.

The 2023 edition of Doors Open Ottawa takes place Saturday and Sunday. You can check out more than 100 significant buildings across Ottawa.

For a complete list of buildings, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/doors-open-ottawa.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers on Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

It's 90s Night at the Atletico Ottawa game, and the "Best Dressed" fan will win $1,000 courtesy of MOVE 100.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the Quebec Capitales for a three-game series this weekend at RCGT Park.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/schedule.

Ottawa Ribfest on Sparks Street

The smell of ribs and barbeque will fill downtown Ottawa this weekend for Ottawa Ribest on Sparks Street.

Ribfest runs until Sunday. The festival is free entry – pay for your food per truck.

For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/ribfest.

Ottawa Chinatown Night Market

The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market is a melting pot of cultural foods from local favourites to out-of-town vendors, along with street peddlers.

The Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Chinatown.

For more information, visit https://ottawachinatown.ca/nightmarket/.

Jagged Little Pill

Broadway Across Canada presents Jagged Little Pill at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

"Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music," says the NAC website.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31387.

Fridays at the Fourth

The NAC's Fridays at the Fourth presents Zoon & Status/Non-Status on Friday night.

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33871.

Whitehorse

Whitehorse takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Saturday night, with NQ Arbuckle.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32645.

Willows

Singer-songwriter Willows' performs at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33879.

City of Om

The City of Om is at Lansdowne Park on Friday and Saturday.

There are six different venues for yoga and fitness classes, as well as wellness and speaker series and food vendors.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofom.com/

The Visit

See 'The Visit' at the Great Canadian Theatre Company this weekend.

It's the 23rd annual Lawyer Play and Fundraiser in support of the GCTC and Belong Ottawa.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.gctc.ca/.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. on weekends.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westboro Farmers Market

The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park.

Barrhaven Farmers Market

Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/

Travelling Bricks

A new attraction built by tiny bricks opens this weekend in Brockville.

Travelling Bricks is an exhibition made of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pride Parade and Day in Perth

The Pride Parade and Day in Perth is Saturday.

The Pride Parade starts at Stewart Public School at 3:30 p.m. and finishes at Last Duel Park. A community fair and entertainment will follow the parade.

For more information, visit queerconnectionlanark.com.

Hammond Hill Summer Bash

Kick off summer at the Hammond Hill Summer Bash on Saturday.

The family-friendly event includes live music, wrestling, face painting, food, a scavenger hunt and more.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hammond-hill-summer-bash-tickets-495054189407.

Spring Reverb

Don't miss Spring Reverb in downtown Kingston this weekend.

The four-day festival promotes, develops and showcases the Kingston music scene.

For a list of musical acts, visit https://www.kppconcerts.com/springreverb.

Paw Patrol

See Paw Patrol at the Leon's Centre in Kingston this weekend.

"This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time," says the Leon's Centre website.

There are two shows on Saturday and two more shows on Sunday.

For tickets, visit https://leonscentre.com/events/.

Trash to Treasure

The city of Cornwall's Trash to Treasure event is this weekend.

It's an opportunity for residents to share their gently used, unwanted household items with treasure hunters.

Saturday is the community yard sale day, while on Sunday residents can set out items to give away.

Brockville Speedway

Saturday night is race night at the Brockville Ontario Speedway.

This weekend is the Eastern Ontario Eavestrough, featuring DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Novice Sportsman, Suprenant Action Sprint Tour East, and Street stocks.

For more information, visit https://brockvillespeedway.com/schedule/.

Cornwall Motor Speedway

Don't miss an exciting night of racing at Cornwall Motor Speedway on Sunday.

General admission typically opens at 5 p.m. with racing beginning at 6 p.m.