CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon at Canadian Time Centre.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games this season.

For more information, visit www.nhl.com/senators/.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host Oshawa at 7 p.m. at TD Place.

Saturday afternoon, the 67's face Hamilton at 2 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter the Arena at TD Place for 67's games this season.

For more information, visit ottawa67s.com.

KELLY PRESCOTT

Ottawa's Pure Country 94 presents Kelly Prescott and friends at the Bronson Centre Saturday night.

You must be fully vaccinated to enter the Bronson Centre for the concert.

For more information, visit https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/ottawa/contests/get-on-the-guest-list-to-see-kelly-prescott-at-the-bronson-music-theatre-1.16557898.

CHRISTMAS PARADE OF LIGHTS IN NAVAN

The Navan Fair presents a Christmas Lights Drive-Through Parade on Saturday.

Check out the floats and lights display at the Navan Fair Grounds from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.navanfair.com.

CHRISTMAS PARADE IN CARP

The 12th annual drive-thru Christmas Parade is set for Saturday at the Carp Fair Grounds.

The parade runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations to the West Carleton Food Access Centre will be accepted.

For more information, visit carpfair.ca.

SANTA CLAUS PARADE IN PEMBROKE

Santa Claus Parade of Lights is set for Saturday in Pembroke.

The theme for the parade is Christmas in the Ottawa Valley.

HOLIDAY CIRQUE AT NAC

Don't miss Holiday Cirque featuring the NAC Orchestra at the National Arts Centre.

The NAC Orchestra welcomes back to Southam Hall Troupe Vertigo, the L.A.-based ensemble for Holiday Cirque.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25647.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ACROSS CANADA

Parliament Hill and downtown Ottawa light up with the Christmas Lights Across Canada.

Checkout the multimedia projection on Parliament Hill and the Pathway of Lights in Canada's Capital Region.

Christmas Lights Across Canada continues until Jan. 7.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Magic of Lights continues at Wesley Clover Parks.

Celebrate the Christmas season with this dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Christmas Market continues this weekend at Lansdowne.

Enjoy holiday entertainment, local flavours and some holiday shopping as thousands of lights and decorations twinkle and sparkle.

The Ottawa Christmas Market continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

LANSDOWNE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market hosts the Christmas Market Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Christmas Market features over 70 artisans and farmers, who produce their edible goods and intricate crafts within a 100 km distance of Ottawa.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca.

A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AT SAUNDERS FARM

Celebrate a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm with a drive-thru light and sound experience through its 180-year-old family farm and forest.

The Country Christmas Light and Sound Show runs from Saturday, Dec. 4 to Dec. 30.

Guests visiting Saunders Farm for the drive-thru experience only do not need to be vaccinated. All guests 13 years old and older must be fully vaccinated to visit the Farm Shop, CiderHouse and Christmas Tree lot.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

CHRISTMAS VILLAGE AT STANLEY'S OLDE MAPLE LANE FARM

Celebrate Christmas at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards, Ont.

Take a ride through the forest and visit the elves at their village. Play games, sing songs and maybe even meet a surprise visitor from the North Pole.

The Christmas Village begins Dec. 4.

For more information and tickets, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/.

ENCHANTED HOLIDAY DRIVE

Enjoy the Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner's track in Ottawa until Dec. 23.

The drive-thru experience showcases special effects, innovative lighting and fantastical production.

For tickets, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/.

ALIGHT AT NIGHT AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Alight at Night is billed as eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 1

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details and tickets.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

As of Dec. 1, all guests 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination to visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Celebrate the holiday season at the Canadian Museum of History.

For more information on activities, visit https://www.historymuseum.ca/holidays/.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.