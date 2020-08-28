OTTAWA -- It is the final weekend of August, and there are many things happening in the Ottawa area.

Here's a look at events and activities for families in the Ottawa area for the weekend of Aug. 28 to 30.

Final beach weekend

It's the final beach weekend of summer at Ottawa's public beaches.

Lifeguards are on duty daily at Westboro, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The final day for lifeguards on duty is Aug. 30.

The National Capital Commission's beaches in Gatineau Park and at Lac Leamy are open until Labour Day.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride continues all weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have moved most events online at CapitalPride.ca

On Friday, events include:

7 p.m. It's Drag, Henry! at Lansdowne.

On Saturday, events include:

2 p.m. – Capital Pride and the Algonquin College Students Association presents: An Evening with Aimee Carrero

3 p.m. – Ottawa Dyke March presents Dykes Gone Virtual 2020

8 p.m. – Spectacular!

On Sunday, events include:

2 p.m. – Virtual Pride Parade

4 p.m. – Global Queer, Trans & Intersex Rights in a COVID-19 world

The Trews at The Drive In

Canadian group The Trews perform at Wesley Clover Parks Sunday, Aug. 30.

It's part of the Budweiser Zero Drive In Concert Series.

For ticket information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Movies at The Drive In

The Friday night movie at The Drive In Experience at Wesley Clover Parks is Thor Ragnarok.

For tickets, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Pop up beer in the park

Momospot and Spark Beer are hosting a Beer Pop Up on Somerset Street from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1194856684227811/

Yoga in the Park

PranaShanti Yoga Centre hosts Yoga in the Park on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Yoga in the Park is at Fairmont Park.

For more information, visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/3647086145305532

Motorsport racing

Calabogie Motorsports presents the "Calabogie Cup Race Weekend" Aug. 28 to 30.

For more information, visit calabogiemotorsports.com

The Brockville Ontario Speedway hosts racing on Aug. 29.

For more information visit brockvillespeedway.com

Museums and tours

Most museums in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at the museums and tours available this summer.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday through Sunday.

Canadian Museum of History is open Thursday through Sunday

Canadian War Museum is open Thursday through Sunday

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday

Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg is open for the summer.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission presents Kingston Pen Tours. Tour the Kingston Penitentiary this summer.

Animal Kingdom/Aquatic World/Reptiles

Brockville's Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing. Dive into the aquatic world, enjoy the Otter Experience and other exhibits.

Little Ray's Reptile Zoo in Sarsfield is open for private tours.

Parc Omega in Montebello is open for the summer.