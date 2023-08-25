What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Capital Pride
Capital Pride events continue all weekend, with this year's theme Get Proud.
Events this weekend include the Capital Pride Street Festival on Bank Street, the Family Pride Zone in Dundonald Park and the Drag Show Extravaganza.
The Pride Parade is set for Sunday, travelling from Ottawa City Hall south on Elgin Street to Gladstone Avenue and then west on Gladstone Avenue to Kent Street. The Pride Parade will end at Kent and Laurier streets
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/signature-events/.
Hadestown
Broadway Across Canada presents Hadestown at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.
The show is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32000.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC on Saturday at TD Place.
It's the "Soccer for Everyone" game, with $1 from every ticket sold supporting You Can Play and Capital Pride.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host Empire State for a three game series this weekend at RCGT Park.
Friday night is Bark at the Park, with fans invited to bring their fluffy plus one. Saturday is Japan Night, celebrating 95 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Masters Indigenous Games
The Masters Indigenous Games continue until Sunday in Ottawa.
Events include athletics, canoe/kayak, basketball and 3D archery.
For information, visit https://mastersindigenousgames.com/#.
The Capital Fair
The Capital Fair continues until Sunday at Rideau Carleton Raceway.
Enjoy the midway, Birds of Prey, the Kids Big Tent and more.
For more information, visit https://capitalfair.ca/.
Nostalgia Music Festival
The Nostalgia Music Festival continues all weekend at LeBreton Flats.
The lineup includes Fleetwood Mac Mania on Friday night, Elton Rohn and Martin Levac on Saturday and Who Are You and The Zep Show on Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/
Stittsville Sweet Corn Festival
Enjoy everything corn on Saturday at the second annual Sweet Corn Festival in Stittsville.
Events include a corn-eating contest, corn vendors, corn crafts, live music and more.
Proceeds support the Stittsville Foodbank.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1469 Stittsville Main Street.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, until Sept. 4. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Swimming
You can go for a swim at beaches in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island Beaches.
In Gatineau Park, you can swim at Philippe Lake, Parent Beach, La Peche Lake Beach, Meech Lake, O'Brien's Beach and Lac Leamy.
You can also swim at the new swimming location at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a free public swimming area. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
A Company of Fools
It's the final weekend for a Company of Fools presenting Shakespeare in the Park.
This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.
For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/.
NCC Bikedays
The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The road is open for pedestrians, cyclists and runners between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue.
Ottawa Farmers' Markets
The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.
Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:
- Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Carp Farmers' Market
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.
It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Log Farm Farmers Market
The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
"The attraction includes an exhibit, as well as an immersive show featuring large-scale projections of key spaces in the main Parliament Building, including the Senate, House of Commons, Library of Parliament, Peace Tower and Memorial Chamber. With immersive sound, narration and visual effects, it also spotlights some of the decisions and debates that took place at Parliament over almost 100 years."
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours every day through the summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Farmers Market
The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perth Farmers' Market
The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.
Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market
Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.
The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Limestone City Blues Festival
The Limestone City Blues Festival continues until Sunday in Kingston.
Enjoy live music on two main stages in Springer Market Square.
The headliners include Roosevelt Collier on Friday, Jeremie Albino on Saturday and Engine 10-95 on Sunday.
For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/limestone-city-blues-festival.
Doors Open Kingston
Look behind the doors at Doors Open Kingston on Saturday.
Explore the Pumphouse, St. Georges Cathedral, HMCS Cataraqui and more.
For more information, visit https://www.kingstonmuseums.ca/doors-open-kingston-area.
North Lanark Highland Games
The 38th North Lanark Highland Games are Saturday in Almonte.
Twenty pipe bands, a hundred dancers and champion heavyweight athletes will take part in the event.
For more information, visit https://almontehighlandgames.com/.
Cobden Fair
The family-friendly Cobden Fair is this weekend in Cobden.
Enjoy the midway, livestock shows, craft shows, demo derby and more.
For more information, visit https://www.cobdenfair.com/.
Chesterville Fair
The Chesterville Fair continues until Sunday in Chesterville.
Checkout the midway, agricultural hall, the Kids Zone Tent, demolition derby and more.
For more information, visit www.chestervillefair.com.
Kemptville Poutine Fest
Enjoy poutine this weekend at the Kemptville Poutine Fest.
The festival runs all weekend at the Kemptville Campus, featuring poutine, family-friendly entertainment and live music.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Waterloo Warriors in OUA Football action on Sunday at TD Place. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host the Laurier Golden Hawks on Saturday in OUA Football action at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 3 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, mugshot released
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting
A man is dead and a woman sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto paramedics say.
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
International student in Toronto speaks out on 'nasty' housing conditions
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
'Just horrible': Montreal woman accused of illegally breeding cats, dogs, in unsanitary conditions
A woman in Montreal’s east end is accused of breeding cats and dogs in her apartment under appalling conditions. Animal rights activists and her landlord are denouncing how the animals were treated.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
-
Abandoned properties could ease northern Ont. housing crisis
As the province comes under scrutiny for its handling of Ontario’s housing crisis, a small northern town says it has been sitting on a solution to its housing shortage for years.
London
-
Ball Python found on Bruce County trail
Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
Former Clarion Hotel now being used as medical boarding home
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
-
The vintage Barbies being curated at the Manitoba Museum
The Manitoba Museum is cataloguing some vintage items that are suddenly becoming hot this summer.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Kitchener’s new plan to bring bigger entertainers to the city
Kitchener is hoping to bring bigger and better entertainers to the city by taking a more aggressive leadership role at four of its live venues.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing Shuswap home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have torn through the region in recent days.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police to investigate 'disruptive subgroup' of people unable to be served by existing social services
The Board of Police Commissioners is asking the Saskatoon Police Service to learn more about a group of people unable to be served by existing social services.
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
-
Police chase of SUV on Edmonton’s northside ends in arrest, charges
Edmonton police arrested and charged a man with numerous criminal offences following a vehicle chase Wednesday night on the city's northside.
Vancouver
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
-
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Regina sexual assault centre blocked from delivering prevention message to classrooms
The director of a Regina non-profit that works to prevent sexual assault says the organization is now effectively barred from delivering its programming in schools.
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.