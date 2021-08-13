OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Professional soccer returns to the pitch at TD Place on Saturday.

Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers at 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/

SOUND OF LIGHT SHOW

It's the second weekend for the popular Casino Lac Leamy's Sound of Light Show.

Fireworks will light up the sky over the Ottawa River for 11 nights between Aug. 7 and 21 at the Canadian Museum of History.

For more information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en.

KANATA FAMILY FUN FAIR

The Kanata Family Fun Fair has been extended until Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Kanata Recreation Complex grounds will be transformed into a summer celebration in the spirit of community fairs. Enjoy amusement rides, games, local food, and various entertainment.

Midway admission is $25 per person with unlimited rides per session.

NAVAN FAIR

The Navan Fair is hosting two in-person events on Saturday.

The upside-down parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Demolition Derby is at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.navanfair.com

FESTIBIERE DE GATINEAU

Festibiere de Gatineau continues Friday and Saturday night.

Enjoy music, beer and cider and more.

For more information, visit www.festibiere.ca

BEYOND VAN GOGH

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before.

Don't miss Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park until Sept. 16. The visit will take an hour with final entry one hour before close.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vangoghottawa.com.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

QUEENS OF EGYPT

The Canadian Museum of History's exhibit Queen's of Egypt continues until Aug. 22.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca.

COOL OFF

Beaches and splash pads are open across the national capital region.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are open daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.

In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

The Drive-In Movie Experience is open this weekend at RCGT Park on Coventry Road and at Wesley Clover Parks.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies:

RCGT Park on Coventry Road:

Friday: Big Daddy

Saturday: Spider-Man Homecoming

Saturday (day): Wall-E

Sunday (night): The Ring

Wesley Clover Parks

Friday: Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca

CAMP FORTUNE

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.

Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.

For more information, visit campfortune.com

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Colonel By Drive for active transportation this summer.

Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicles daily until Sept. 6 from Daly Avenue to Canal Woods Terrance.

613 FLEA

613 Flea returns for its second outside marketplace of 2021.

Checkout over 80 vendors at Lansdowne Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire and find your way through the maze at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering. Also, checkout Maze Days every weekend of the summer.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

OTTAWA BOAT TOURS

Boat tours are underway in Ottawa-Gatineau this summer.