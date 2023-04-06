What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 6-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Easter weekend.
World Curling Championship
The World Men's Curling Championship continues until Sunday at the Arena at TD Place.
The semi-finals are set for Saturday, with the championship match on Sunday.
For tickets and the schedule, visit worldcurling.org
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators play the final two home games of the regular season this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
Saturday night, the Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
On Monday, the Senators face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's and the Oshawa Generals play Game 5 of their first round OHL playoff series Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 2 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau.
Canadian Jazz Collective
The Canadian Jazz Collective Septet takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Thursday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33628
Toronto Comedy All Stars
See the Toronto Comedy All Stars on Saturday night at the NAC's Fourth Stage.
A collection of Toronto's best stand up comedians take the stage for a night of comedy.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33590.
July Talk
July Talk perform at the National Arts Centre Monday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32229.
Sin City Illusions
Enjoy an evening of magic and laughter with Sin City Illusions.
See Matt Disero, Ken Margoe and Chris Pilsworth at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
For tickets and information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/sin-city-illusions.
Sounds of Spring
Celebrate Easter with the Youthful Brass Quintet on Sunday at the Dominion-Chalmers Church on Lisgar Street.
The concert starts at 12 p.m. and it's free.
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugarbush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugarbush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
- Vanier Sugar Shack
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlagein Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
Parliament of Canada Tours
Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly resorted West Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- Canadian War Museum open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday. Closed on Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday.
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Brockville Aquatarium
Hop into some Easter fun this weekend at the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/Easter_2023/
Lansdowne Market
The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Aberdeen Pavilion.
Carp Farmers Market
The Carp Farmers Market Easter Market is set for Saturday at the Carp Fairgrounds.
More than 40 vendors will be located across two buildings.
For more information, visit https://carpfarmersmarket.ca/carp-farmers-market-easter-market-2023/.
Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market
More than 50 local producers will be on display for the Metcalfe Easter Farmers Market on Saturday.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.
North Gower Farmers' Market
The North Gower Farmers Market Easter Market is Saturday.
Lots of fabulous crafts and treats on display from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alfred Taylor Recreation Complex.
Apollo Suns with Nice On
See Apollo Suns with Nice On at Blu Martini in Kingston on Saturday night.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/apollo-suns-float-like-a-buffalo-nice-on-blu-martini-tickets-516233346837?aff=aff0bandsintown&comeFrom=162&artist_event_id=104054586&bit_userid=33173918
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 6-10
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Food prices are expected to keep going up by five to seven per cent in 2023: report
Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a new report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
Afghan-Ukrainian family reflects on their adventurous journey to Canada
A family who fled wars in Afghanistan as well as Ukraine has found peace in Canada.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell court
A federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Emergency alert for 'dangerous man' in Pictou County, N.S., cancelled by RCMP
An emergency alert regarding a “dangerous man” in Pictou County, N.S., has been cancelled by RCMP.
Toronto
-
Millions of Ontarians without family doctors as experts call for 'radical overhaul' of specialty
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Ice storm: 1 million Quebec households without power, 459K in Montreal in the dark
As hundreds of thousands of Montrealers were plunged into darkness Wednesday amid a major ice storm, Hydro-Quebec said it could take up to 36 hours for power to be restored in some areas. Across Quebec, 1 million customers lost power as of 11 p.m.
-
Several Montreal schools closed Thursday due to ice storm
Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
London
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by car
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Outrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUV
Often when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
Calgary
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg Jets
Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Edmonton
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton
A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
With police support, workers remove tents and structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing pay
More contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
Regina
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of paws
A bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.