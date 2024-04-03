What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Since the capital will not experience a total solar eclipse, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) warns there’s no safe time to look at the sun without eye protection.
“While other areas will experience a total eclipse, in Ottawa the eclipse will not be total -- the maximum will be approximately 99 per cent occurring for 2 to 3 minutes starting at 3:25 pm.,” OPH said on its website.
What are the health risks?
OPH says looking at the sun at any time is dangerous, as it could cause damage to your retina, which is the light-receptor tissue located at the back of the eye.
The damage caused to the eyes can be either temporary or permanent, OPH notes. It adds that solar retinopathy, retinal burns and eclipse blindness damage can happen without any sensation of pain.
Meanwhile, the damage to the skin or sunburn can also happen during the solar eclipse, according to Ottawa health.
“Watching the progress of an eclipse may mean you are in direct sunlight for a long period of time. Prevent skin damage by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing,” said OPH.
Who is at risk?
“Anyone who looks at the sun at any time or during the eclipse (because it is not total in Ottawa) without appropriate eye protection is at risk,” said OPH.
How can you protect your eyes and skin?
While the best way to protect your eyes is to not look at the sun at any point during the solar eclipse, there are ways to reduce the risks if you choose to take advantage of the rare event.
“You can wear approved eye protection (ISO Standard 12312-2:2015 solar filters that have the manufacturer's name and address printed on the product). If you wear eyeglasses, place your eclipse glasses over them or place the eclipse viewer in front of them,” OPH said.
“Never look at the sun (eclipsed or otherwise) through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device even if you are wearing approved eye protection. The concentrated solar rays will burn through your eye-protection filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury. Optical instruments require their own special solar filters."
While welder’s glasses can only be used if they are shade 14 or darker, sunglasses and ski goggles can not be used, as they will not protect your eyes, Ottawa health warns.
If you are considering making your own filters, OPH says it is a bad idea, noting that homemade filters are not recommended.
Meanwhile, if you have children, you are reminded to keep an eye on them while using solar filters, Ottawa health notes.
You can also view the solar eclipse safely online via a livestream if appropriate eye protection is not available.
Where can you get solar eclipse glasses?
You can get proper solar eclipse glasses from the Ottawa Public Library, as it will be providing free ones to Ottawa residents.
While supplies last, the glasses that provide proper protection for eclipse viewing will include a printed handout with safety instructions.
Glasses are limited to two per household.
CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.
Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.
CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington
