What can Ottawa's 'night mayor' look forward to? Washington, D.C.'s nightlife director weighs in
The City of Ottawa is in the process of seeking out a nightlife commissioner to help revitalize and develop the city's nighttime economy.
The position calls for someone to serve as "an ambassador and facilitator of the city’s nightlife economy" who will lead the implementation of the city's Nightlife Economy Action Plan, which was approved last year. The job comes with a six-figure salary and is expected to have a $160,000 budget in 2024.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Candidates are asked to have completed a four-year bachelor degree in either Hospitality, Tourism, Business Administration, Commerce, Economics, Recreology, Public/Business Administration, Recreation, Leisure Studies and or related fields, and five years' experience in the public or not-for-profit sector, economic development, urban planning, arts and culture or community organizations that intersect with the nightlife economy.
The job posting closes on March 1.
This is something new for Ottawa, but in the U.S. capital, the position has existed for several years.
Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent" chatted with Washington, D.C.'s Salah Czapary, director of the mayor's office of nightlife and culture, about what the job entails, how it was created, and about the similarities Ottawa and D.C. share.
The interview below has been lightly edited for clarity.
Andrew Pinsent: You're the third person to take this role. Maybe just back up a little bit as we're looking at this here in Ottawa. How did this start in D.C.?
Salah Czapary: The office was passed by an act by the city council in 2018, establishing the office as part of the executive branch of the government. It really followed the trend of cities across the world that were hiring nightlife directors, night czars, night mayors, with the purpose and understanding that you have this industry that operates mainly at times when the government is not open — restaurants, nightclubs, festivals, live music venues — that need an advocate and liaison within government. That's really what drove the council to move the law.
AP: How have the last few years gone? As you mention, this is stuff that happens when government is normally closed. How have you been able to make those relationships in the business community?
SC: I think when the office started, people were like, 'What is this?" It sounds like something that is not part of government, but very quickly after the establishment of the office, COVID hit and that was trial by fire for the office. Suddenly, we had all these restaurants that were trying to navigate closures and trying to navigate reopening in a safe way. We needed to put together grants, and so the nightlife office here in D.C. led the charge towards getting temporary 'streatery' permits and temporary sidewalk permits, eventually getting the winterization grants for 'streateries' and so the value was very clearly evident, not only within government, but also externally to our stakeholders.
Even though the health emergency is over, we're still in this mode where we're making sure that the industries are adjusting to this post-COVID world.
AP: What challenges have you had in D.C. to reinvigorate the nightlife economy?
SC: Everything post-COVID is really defined by that. We have a downtown that has still not returned to its economic vitality, pre-COVID, but at the same time we see other parts of the city that are exceeding their economic vitality because, for example, in some of our neighbourhoods, there is now a lunch rush because about 50 per cent of our workforce is working from home. That creates other issues that industries now need an advocate for.
One of the common constituent concerns I get from either a resident or a business is noise and trash. We've worked outside the regulatory environment to try to solve those issues. If you suddenly have a lunch rush in a quarter that's never had it, suddenly there is a lot more trash and we have to solve those issues.
The way we best assist our sister agencies in government is trying to be creative in some of our thinking and solving issues outside of regulations.
AP: How big is that creativity piece? It seems like you're trying to cater to the nightlife crowd while keeping things happy with the city. How difficult is it to balance all of those needs?
SC: I think that it's a paradigm shift. Nightlife has been historically seen as a liability and by having an advocate within government, we can shift it to being seen as an asset to the city. The reality is, when people are out at night and drinking, there are going to be issues, but we can mitigate those issues through some creative thinking.
For example, if we see a street we need to close because there are a lot of people coming out of the clubs at the same time, we can close that, but we can go a step further and say, 'How can we change the parking in the area? Can we work with the rideshare companies to make sure we have designated drop-off zones and pickup zones?' In that way, we're an assistant to the police department, which is only really thinking about the safety concerns about shutting down the street, while we can think a little bit longer-term about who else do we need to get involved to make sure this is a more viable area.
AC: It does seem like a bit of a broad challenge. You're looking at things like sidewalks and parking, but also more broadly at bringing economic viability to the downtown. Is there a focus on creative arts, music, things like that?
SC: Our office is nightlife and culture, and I like to say culture is any time two or more people meet, so everyone is part of our constituency. Our main stakeholders are the bars, the restaurants, the live music venues, the festivals, the sporting arenas, arts and entertainment — and there are trade associations that represents those different groups that we work with very closely — but our work is really divided into three buckets.
The last bucket is promoting the city and encouraging new restaurants, new ideas, new culture, and new entertainment to enter our market. To be able to do that effectively and promote the city, we have to do the first two pieces.
One is constituent services, which could be dealing with those noise complaints and trash issues and solving those. It could be that your restaurant is trying to expand and you're having issues getting permits and you're not getting a response, so then we're your advocate to help you get a response and expedite that process.
The second piece is policy. Policy can look like making sure we craft grants from the City that are inclusive of the nightlife economy and aren't cutting out a sector, for example, or, as legislation is being looked at, advising council and the mayor about how this can increase opportunity for people, maybe by bringing costs down in certain ways.
It's a lot of work. Nightlife touches every constituency. Often, mayors' offices have demographic-specific groups like Latino affairs or LGBTQ affairs, but no matter what demographic you fall into, I'm pretty sure you enjoy a good meal out, or to go out one night, and so everyone, really, is our constituent.
AP: It really sounds like you have to be a master of everything to know how all the pieces work. Salah, thank you for joining us. I really appreciate it.
SC: Of course, and best of luck to the next nightlife commissioner in Ottawa.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What can Ottawa's 'night mayor' look forward to? Washington, D.C.'s nightlife director weighs in
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul apologizes for using Canada-Hamas analogy in defending Israel
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system
Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.
Toronto
-
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings that left one person dead, teen seriously injured: police
Two shootings at a North York intersection that occurred less than 24 hours apart and left one person dead and a teenager seriously injured are believed to be connected, Toronto police said.
-
Ontario man charged with uttering death threats against protesters outside Toronto hospital: police
Toronto police have charged an Ontario man who allegedly threatened to harm protesters outside of a downtown hospital earlier this week.
-
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
-
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
London
-
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
-
Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The suspect, a 54-year-old St. Thomas man, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection
The upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection will fill the vacancy left by former MPP Monte McNaughton.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
-
How Manitobans can take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is taking flight around the globe this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary
One person is in Foothills Hospital after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.
-
Calgary protesters believe democracy is under attack in Senegal
Senegal is considered one of Africa's most stable nations - but president Macky Sall’s decision to delay the election is creating unrest and that's worrying members of Calgary's Senegalese community.
-
U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship
Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Bouchard scores overtime goal to help Oilers top Dallas Stars 4-3
Evan Bouchard scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime, and seven seconds into a power play, to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Vancouver
-
Demonstrators burn Indian flag at Vancouver consulate months after murder
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
-
2 injured in train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.
Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains called up to the Vancouver Canucks
Surrey, B.C.’s own Arshdeep Bains has been called up to the big leagues, the Vancouver Canucks announced Friday.
Regina
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
-
Team Saskatchewan makes strong start at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Saskatchewan made a strong start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday night with a win against Team P.E.I.