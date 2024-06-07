WestJet now offering 'no-frills' UltraBasic fare category but will you actually save?

When Zoë Uchenna books a trip, the time and cost of the flight are the two most important things for her. When WestJet debuted its new UltraBasic fare, she had her reservations about their "no frills" option. "It seems good, it's so cheap, but there are consequences and some bad things associated with it. Like, the extra costs, you definitely have to pay for. So, all in all, it's not that cheap at the end," says Uchenna.

WestJet's new UltraBasic fare is the lowest-priced of the airline's seven fare classes. Passengers have the option to check a bag, bring a carry-on, or choose their seat for an extra fee. They'll also be the last passengers to board the plane, and they won't earn any WestJet points for the flight through the airline's reward program.

For example, a one-way flight from Ottawa to Las Vegas has five WestJet fare options. The flight departs Ottawa on June 12 at 6:12am, with a stop-over in Calgary, arriving in Las Vegas at 9:22 p.m. local time. Here are the price comparisons:

UltraBasic $316.84 Includes 1 personal item Econo $369.35 Includes 1 personal item, 1 carry on, WestJet Rewards EconoFlex $448.10 Includes 1 personal item, 1 carry on, 1 checked bag, choose seat, credit if cancel/change flight, WestJet Rewards Premium $863.89 Includes a seat with extra leg room, 2 free checked bags, priority check in, free food and beverages, credit if cancel/change flight, WestJet Rewards Premium Flex $1,784.75 Includes a seat with extra leg room, 2 free checked bags, priority check in, free food and beverages, refund if cancel/change flight, WestJet Rewards

Now that travel numbers are nearly back to the level they were pre-pandemic, travel experts believe there could be more fare options for consumers across Canadian airlines, but that doesn't mean travellers will actually save money on their overall flights.

John Gradek, Faculty Lecturer for Operations and Integrated Aviation Management at McGill University says, "(Airlines) are just going to rebrand the product in terms of their pricing to have now an additional constraint on that on that ticket, on that price that you're paying, but it's not going to result in any lower prices."

In 2014, WestJet announced it would begin charging passengers a fee for their first checked bag. Air Canada quickly followed suit. Flair Airlines also offers a "no-carry on" discounted fare. Personal finance and travel expert, Barry Choi says, "This feels like 'skrinkflation' to me. (WestJet) are saying the basic fare is now an UltraBasic fare. They're putting you in the worst possible seat at the back of the plane."

WestJet says there will be clear messaging about the new ultrabasic fare and its limitations throughout the booking process, and travellers will have the same access to onboard food and beverages as well as access to the inflight entertainment system.