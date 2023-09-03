WestJet doubling connections between Ottawa and Calgary this fall

WestJet has announced it is doubling the number of flights between Calgary and Ottawa starting this fall, just days after Air Canada announced an end to non-stop flights between the two cities.

The Calgary-based WestJet says that as of Oct. 30, there will be an additional seven flights per week between Ottawa and Calgary, bringing the weekly total to 14.

Air Canada said its decision to end non-stop service between Calgary and the capital is due in part to what it said was an industry-wide shortage of pilots and to improve the overall stability of the airline.

But WestJet says it is working to expand service in Calgary and beyond.

"With increased demand for these two popular routes from Calgary, we are able to provide enhanced capacity and more seats for our valued guests this winter," said director of network planning and alliances Jane McCurdy in a news release.

New flight frequencies will be available for booking as of Sept. 5, the airline says.