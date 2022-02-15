The Ottawa Police Service's new interim police chief says he believes the police service is now in a position to bring an end to the occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest, which is in its 19th day.

However, it remains unclear how the federal government's invocation of the never-before-used Emergencies Act will affect police enforcement.

This comes as Peter Sloly is resigned his position as the city's police chief Tuesday.

Board chair Diane Deans told the board that Sloly and the board reached a mutually agreeable separation. Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell will serve as interim police chief until a replacement for Sloly has been found. Deans said that since it was labour decision, she would not be making any further comments.

Turning to the ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa, Deans referred to the situation as a "carnival of chaos" and said the local police have not been effective.

"I am happy to say the RCMP and the OPP at the table, because frankly the response to this crisis so far has been ineffective at bringing this occupation to an end and restoring peace and security in Ottawa. The OPS has been unable to adequately enforce our laws and our residents continue to be terrorized," Deans said.

Bell said Tuesday the support from the RCMP and the OPP have been invaluable.

"I believe we now have the resources and partners to bring a safe end to this occupation. The Ottawa police are ready, eager to do what is our part. With new leadership and stability from our command team, I’m confident that we can end this occupation," Bell said. "I can absolutely assure you that we do have a plan to end this illegal occupation in our streets and we continue to work with them to finalize, resource and implement that plan and remove the illegal occupation in our city."

On the subject of the Emergenices Act, acting deputy chief Trish Ferguson said the police service is waiting for additional details on what the unprecendented move entails.

"We continue to await for official details before operationalizing it," Ferguson said. "We have been working with our legal team and those of our provincial and federal partners to understand implications of various orders and actions and consider the impacts on our ultimate mission."

Ferguson told the board that as of Tuesday morning, police had 172 active criminal investigations related to the occupation, 18 arrests had been made and 33 charges had been laid. With the help of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, nearly 3,000 tickets had been issued. None of the charges to date include unlawful assembly, according to Bell.

Ferguson also said the number of occupiers had shrunk significantly since the weekend.

"The number of demonstrators was less than 150 in the overnight hours and the numbers of vehicles in the core has declined to approximately 360," she said. "This is down substantially from the beginning of the demonstration where there were over 4,000 vehicles in the downtown core."

The federal public safety minister earlier suggested the RCMP and OPP are assuming a larger role in dealing with the protest.

"An integrated command center has now been set up so that the RCMP and the OPP can share and assume command and control over the enforcement operations, which will be necessary to bring about public safety on the streets of Ottawa again," Marco Mendocino said.

Ottawa police announced the new command centre over the weekend, but said they would remain the lead policing agency.

EMERGENCIES ACT INVOKED

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the act—a first in Canadian history—on Monday. The move enables the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws and provincial offences and prohibits taking part in a public assembly where it’s considered a breach of peace and goes beyond lawful protest, among other measures.

The Emergencies Act does not make the RCMP the lead agency, nor does it bring in the military.

Some premiers publicly opposed the move, but Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford said it will give police "the tools that they need to move the occupiers on."

"I don’t care about the politics. Whatever it takes to give the police the tools to get these people out of there," Ford told reporters. The province declared a state of emergency last week, and the city declared one last weekend.

Sloly had said during other emergency declarations that the Ottawa Police Service lacks the resources to fully deal with the protest downtown. Last week, the city appealed to the federal and provincial governments for 1,800 additional police officers, including 100 civilian members, to help bolster the ranks. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government has sent "three installments of reinforcements" to ensure OPS has the support they need.

"But, I think, as we've seen, there have been many, many challenges on the ground to restoring public order on the streets," he said.

Trudeau acknowledged a "high level of frustration" on behalf of residents of Ottawa with regard to police enforcement downtown, but he said he believed the new measures brought in by the Emergencies Act would help.

"It is important that the police of jurisdiction, working with the OPP and the RCMP, are able to put an end to these illegal protests," he said. "The specific and limited measures that we are putting forward today as part of the Emergencies Act will give them further tools that in their coordinated response between the Ottawa Police Service, the OPP and the RCMP working together, should be able to respond to these concerns by the citizens of Ottawa."

Organizers of the protest have said they would not be swayed by the invocation of the Emergencies Act. Convoy organizer Tamara Lich urged protesters and truckers to stand their ground at a press conference on Monday.

“There are no threats that will frighten us. We will hold the line,” Lich said. “To our truckers and friends on Parliament Hill, do not give into fear and threats.”

Protesters who spoke to CTV News Monday evening said they had no intention of leaving until their demand to drop all COVID-19 public health measures is met.

Some movement of trucks was observed Monday. Trucks parked in residential areas were moved to Wellington Street, as part of a deal between Lich and Mayor Jim Watson to help alleviate some of the pressure on residential streets.

COUNCIL MEETING POSTPONED

A special meeting of Ottawa city council that was to be held Tuesday afternoon has been postponed until Wednesday.

A notice to councillors said Mayor Jim Watson cancelled the meeting "to allow Council to receive a more comprehensive update" following Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.

There were some last-minute changes to the availability of key personnel, partly due to the police board meeting being rescheduled for later Tuesday, the notice said.

"Further, yesterday's announcement requires more work and analysis to provide Council and the public with a better understanding of the tools available under the Emergencies Act."

The meeting will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

One of the items expected to be brought forward is a motion by councillors Carol Anne Meehan and Matt Luloff to request the aid of the Canadian Armed Forces "in aid of the civil power." It would require appealing to the provincial attorney general, who could make a request to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Trudeau said Monday invoking the Emergencies Act would not bring the military to Ottawa to help deal with the downtown occupation, nor would he speculate what might be required to reach that point.

CLOSURES

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, and two Ottawa public library branches remain closed today.

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams are closed until further notice.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches remain closed.

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will re-open today. The Lowertown Vaccine Hub, located at the Jules Morin Fieldhouse on 400 Clarence St. E., will re-open as scheduled on Wednesday.

The detours of OC Transpo routes 10, 11, and 16 will be modified based on more reliable access to roads in Centretown, including sections of Bank, Gladstone, Albert and Bronson. Maps of the revised detours are available on octranspo.com.