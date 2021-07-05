OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have identified the victim of the city's 10th homicide of 2021 as a 20-year-old man.

L. Ndongozi Nkuzimana, also known as Tyson Loris or Tyson Ndongozi, and another 20-year-old were shot late Sunday night. Ndongozi later died. The second man is in stable condition.

Police found the two victims in the area of Jules Morin Park in Lowertown, near York Street and Beausoleil Drive, at around 11:54 p.m. Sunday.

Evidence markers could be seen at the nearby basketball court outside St. Anne Catholic Elementary School.

Tyson's father Jooris told CTV News Ottawa his son left home Sunday night to play basketball with friends.

"We came to Canada to find peace," he said. "But we arrived in Canada and they continue to shoot. So what can I say?"

The family came to Canada from Burundi, an east African nation that saw civil war for many years and an eruption in militia violence about six years ago.

"That's why we came here. We want to know exactly what happened. Who killed our son?" Asked Tyson's uncle Donatien Dondogori.

Police are now looking for suspects who were seen running away from the area. Monday afternoon, they released images of two so-called "persons of interest" in this case.

Investigators are also asking people who live or work in the area bounded by Rideau Street, Coburg Street, Murray Street and Nelson Street to check their home surveillance equipment or their dashboard cameras for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Vigil planned Tuesday

There will be a vigil at Jules Morin Park, near the site of the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to mourn Tyson Ndongozi's death and to honour his life, organized by members of the Burundian community in Ottawa.