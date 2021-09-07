OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s mayor has called a meeting with the city’s police chief in the wake of a violent weekend in the ByWard Market and a drive-by shooting in Kanata.

“Obviously I’m concerned when there’s any violence but particularly when it starts spreading out into the city,” Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa.

Watson said he’s called a meeting for Wednesday with Chief Peter Sloly and others “to see what we can do specifically to help in the ByWard Market where there’s a disproportionate number of violent activities.”

There were a pair of violent crimes in the ByWard Market over the long weekend. Early Monday morning, a security guard was shot in the leg. Police say the accused also shot at officers while fleeing the scene.

Early Saturday morning a man was stabbed and taken to hospital. Arrests have been made in both incidents.

The violence also extended outside the downtown core. Monday night, a man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in the Kanata neighbourhood of Bridlewood.

“Any time you have the kinds of incidents that we’ve seen in Kanata and the ByWard Market this past weekend, it’s not acceptable in a civil society,” Watson said.

Watson said Wednesday’s meeting will be to “come up with a strategy to improve the safety of all parts of our community, particularly in the downtown urban core where most of the violent activities are taking place.”

He emphasized that Ottawa remains a safe city. In an interview earlier Tuesday with Newstalk 580 CFRA, Sloly said the same.

“This city, by comparison to almost any other major city in Canada, certainly in North America, is one of the safest places to live across the board,” Sloly said. “We have not seen any significant spike in violence in any part of our city that would be different from the past five years.”