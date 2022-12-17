Water rescue team helps deer that fell through ice on Ottawa River

The Ottawa Fire Services water rescue team helped a deer get back to solid ground after it fell through the ice and into the Ottawa River near Shirleys Bay Park.

The deer was spotted at around 10 a.m. Water rescue technicians arrived to try to help it, but it became frightened as they approached.

Not wanting to push the deer into open waters, the team instead moved from the solid ice side of the river open water.

Their presence still scared the deer, but it was able to get itself out of the water and back onto solid ground on its own.