Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River

Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.

Six days of heavy rain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec caused flows and levels to increase on the Ottawa River from Mattawa through Ottawa-Gatineau to the Hawkesbury area last week.

The swollen Ottawa River has flooded properties and roads across the region, forcing some people from their homes in the Gatineau area. Officials in Whitewater Region and in Constance Bay have said water levels on the Ottawa River peaked at levels similar to the flooding in 2017.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board delivered some good news to homeowners along the Ottawa River on Sunday.

"Levels and flows have peaked in all locations between Mattawa and Hawkesbury/Grenville and are slowly declining," the board said in a statement.

"With the forecast of sunny weather and little precipitation over the next few days, spring runoff in expected to decline slowly over the coming week. Levels are expected to continue to decline slowly along the main stem of the Ottawa River in the coming days."

In Gatineau, city officials say while water levels will decrease "very shortly", residents should remain vigilant and leave sandbags in place.

"Even though the situation is encouraging, it still remains precarious," the city said in a statement on Sunday.

"Water levels will remain high for another week or two, and could rise again in the event of heavy rainfall."

The city says 137 people have fled their homes due to rising water levels in Gatineau and are being housed in hotels.

Ottawa River boating ban

Transport Canada has announced vessels are temporarily prohibited on parts of the Ottawa River in Quebec, specifically, from the west point of Allumette Island to Masson-Angers, and from the Carillon Dam to Pointe-Calumet.

The restrictions do not apply to emergency and support vessels.

Surete du Quebec officers are patrolling the waters to enforce the ban from the west end of L'Isle-aux-Allumettes to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, and from the bridge to Masson-Angers.

The city of Ottawa is asking boat operators to stay off the Ottawa River on the Ontario side around areas impacted by flooding.

"Boating close to shore may cause wakes which contribute to additional damage to homes and flood barriers," the city said on Twitter.

"There is currently an added hazard to boat operators as well, due to additional debris and fast-moving waters. These hazards can place boat operators at risk and could result in emergency deployment of water rescue."