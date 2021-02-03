OTTAWA -- O-Train service is running slower through the transit tunnel near Rideau Station this afternoon due to a water leak in the tunnel.

In a message on Twitter just after 3 p.m., OC Transpo said, "we are aware of a water leak in the tunnel west of Rideau Station."

The transit service says service continues to operate as normal, but trains will travel slower entering and leaving Rideau Station.

