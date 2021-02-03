Advertisement
Water leak slows down O-Train service west of Rideau Station
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 3:28PM EST
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- O-Train service is running slower through the transit tunnel near Rideau Station this afternoon due to a water leak in the tunnel.
In a message on Twitter just after 3 p.m., OC Transpo said, "we are aware of a water leak in the tunnel west of Rideau Station."
The transit service says service continues to operate as normal, but trains will travel slower entering and leaving Rideau Station.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca has reached out to OC Transpo for more information about the water leak.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest as it becomes available.