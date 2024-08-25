'Watch for kids, buses': OPP sharing safety tips as students go back to school

It’s the time of year when kids go back to school and police in eastern Ontario are sending reminders to drivers and parents on how to keep children safe.

In a news release on Friday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said drivers should remember to keep their eyes on the road ahead and put their phones away while driving.

"Watch for young people walking or biking to and from school and be prepared for those big yellow buses to be making frequent stops," reads the release.

Yellow flashing lights mean the school bus is preparing to stop and red flashing lights mean the driver must stop. Police say those rules must be respected to protect the lives of kids and to avoid getting tickets that range between $200 and $2,000 and losing demerit points.

"Slow down and use extra caution when traveling through school zones," reads the release. "Watch for and obey crossing guards. They are there to help protect kids."

Meanwhile, it’s the parents' job to talk to their kids about the rules to stay safe while on school buses and using sidewalks and crosswalks.

While sharing information on social has become a norm, police say first day photos meant to be shared with family and friends should be used with caution.

Here are some tips to share photos on social media: