Warning labels have helped cut back on cigarette use, but cannabis sellers unsure for their industry

Ottawa Public Health is urging the placement of graphic warning labels on cannabis packages sold in Canada. They are advocating a ban on the use of certain words such as "candy" or "candies" on cannabis packaging, along with the elimination of shapes and colors that may appeal to children.

But Richard Dufour, franchise owner of the Spiritleaf Crossroads, believes that the current packaging regulations are already restrictive enough, making it near impossible for young children to open the packages.

"The packages for cannabis, everything is designed so that you can't get in it," says Dufour. “The packaging that's on there, you don't see it until you’ve bought it. You don't actually get that until you've gone and bought this product. I've sold you on it already. I'm handing you a package. The package is nondescript, it's covered with information about what's in it, and in most cases, they're barely enough packaging."

Ottawa Public Health is recommending the inclusion of graphic health warnings, similar to those found on cigarette packages, on the packaging for dried and fresh cannabis.

Dufour says that cannabis products already come in highly sterile packaging, designed primarily to ensure safety.

"So they're making the packaging what is required and what is needed to keep it safe. And that's all. They don't want to spend a lot of money on making it look good. They're not allowed to."

In a statement sent to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said, “OPH supports the addition of visual symbols to compliment health warning statements such as 'not for kids.' Including images along with text allows the consumer to make a more informed decision."

Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, highlights the impact of picture-based warnings on cigarette packages.

"As a result of the larger picture-based health warnings in Canada, there has been a tangible decrease in smoking among both adults and youth."

Picture-based warnings have been a mandatory feature on cigarette packages since 2001, and soon health warnings will be directly printed on individual cigarettes. Cunningham believes that these warnings have made a significant difference.

"A picture says 1,000 words. There is no doubt that including pictures and health warnings has increased their effectiveness at discouraging smoking and increasing awareness of the health effects. It increases visibility, noticeability, and impact."

Regarding the addition of graphic warnings to cannabis packaging, Dufour is uncertain it will make any impact in an industry already characterized by nondescript packaging practices.

"The only thing that's going to be on there is the name of the product and the brand and how much THC is in it. There's nothing else."