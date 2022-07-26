Warm temperatures, sunny skies in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday

There will be a beautiful stretch of summer weather in Ottawa over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C today. It will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to 15 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 28 C. The humidity will make it feel more like 32 degrees.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

It will be rainy on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27 C.