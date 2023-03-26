Walleye BLT

Enjoy this tasty Ontario walleye version of the classic BLT. Serve on bagels with tomatoes, bacon, pea shoots, cucumber, onion and homemade tartar sauce.

Ingredients

• 4 Ontario Walleye (Pickerel) Fillets approximately (125 g each)

• 2 Ontario Eggs

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) prepared seasoned fish coating mix

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

• 4 everything bagels, halved, toasted and buttered

• 4 tbsp (60 mL) tartar sauce (bottled or recipe below)

• 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, thinly sliced

• 1 cup (250 mL) packed Ontario Pea Shoots or Greenhouse Butter Lettuce Leaves

• 1 Ontario Mini Cucumber, thinly sliced, seasoned with 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Dill and a light sprinkle of salt

• 8 slices cooked Ontario Bacon

• 1 small Ontario Red Onion, thinly sliced

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Pat fish fillets with paper towel.

In medium bowl, beat eggs with 3 tbsp (45 mL) water. In shallow dish, place fish coating mix. Dip fillets into egg mixture then into the coating mix, turning and pressing to coat; discard any excess egg and coating mix.

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat; melt butter. Add fillets and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork.

Spread tartar sauce over each bagel half. On bottom half of each bagel, top with sliced tomatoes, pea shoots, cucumber, fish, bacon, onion, salt and pepper and bagel top.

Creamy Tartar Sauce: In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup (50 mL) mayonnaise, 1/4 cup (50 mL) cream cheese, softened, 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Dill, 1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped dill pickle, 1 tbsp (15 mL) capers, roughly chopped, 1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped Ontario Red Onion and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice; mix well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.