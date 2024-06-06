Volunteers from EDC spend the day planting 60 trees in Overbrook
Ottawa Community Housing residents in Overbrook benefited from a major volunteer effort Thursday.
Two hundred employees from Export Development Canada spent the day working in the rain as part of their Community Investment Day.
Organized by Volunteer Ottawa in collaboration with Export Development Canada and Ottawa Community Housing, the initiative aimed to help revitalize the Overbrook neighbourhood.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"It's amazing. It's like a homecoming, coming back to an organization that made such an impact in the community," said Melissa Salvatore, an EDC employee.
Salvatore worked at OCH for 10 years. Now with EDC, she's come full circle, back to helping Ottawa Community Housing residents.
"Everyone deserves to live in a place that they can feel proud to live in. And if we can do some small part today to help contribute to that, it's a true privilege," Salvatore said.
"By working together, by having organizations like Volunteer Ottawa, and other groups, that help us to organize, to participate, we see really the impact and the beautification in our communities and the impact creating the pride of place in our communities," said Stephane Giguere, Ottawa Community Housing CEO.
"Ottawa Community Housing is one of our biggest members and they have a huge reach in the community. They need lots of helping hands. And when EDC stepped forward with an initiative like this, we're just so grateful," said Christine Trauttmansdorff, Volunteer Ottawa executive director.
In total, 60 trees were planted in this neighbourhood, many replacing trees that were lost two years ago during the derecho storm.
New mulch was also spread at a playground, and weeds and vines were cleaned up along fences.
"We have 1,600 people from EDC who are volunteering all over Ottawa today for 40 different charities, which is pretty extraordinary. And it really speaks to our values and our mission," said Susannah Crabtree, EDC senior vice-president of people and culture.
"All of these organizations are coming together and working to enhance volunteer opportunities in our neighborhoods, which really enrich our neighborhoods. And I like to see that," said Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King.
The Overbrook community will now enjoy a brighter, cleaner environment thanks to the efforts of these dedicated volunteers.
"It really touched my heart to come back and have a community impact here today at an organization that really gave me my roots," Salvatore said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
WATCH LIVE Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Boeing's astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble
Boeing’s new capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, delayed by last-minute thruster trouble that almost derailed the docking for this first test flight with astronauts.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
London
-
Fatal collision east of London, Ont
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Thursday afternoon on the last day of the legislative session before the fall, his office has confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
'It's difficult for everyone': CFIB asking for city to help businesses impacted during construction season
As construction season ramps up in Winnipeg, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the city to provide support to those businesses that are impacted by the work and corresponding road closures.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
-
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Regina
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Services needed to provide mental health supports at Living Sky School Division: Sask. auditor
More intervention services are needed to provide support for students with mental health challenges at Living Sky School Division (LSSD), according to the newly released Saskatchewan auditor’s report.
-
Residents can now offer feedback on Regina's proposed city budget
Regina residents can now share feedback on the City of Regina’s proposed 2025-26 budget through an online survey.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Pride says 'no' to Sask. Party members who said 'yea' to pronoun law
Saskatoon Pride has joined the chorus of organizations banning members of the Sask. Party from Pride events this month over its controversial law that would effectively “out” children who want to go by a different name or pronouns in school.
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
Vancouver
-
Driver in critical condition after 'unknown object' flew through windshield on Highway 1
A driver is in critical condition after a unknown object flew through their windshield while they were travelling along Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Italian Day on the Drive and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
The summer festival season has arrived in Metro Vancouver, with several street parties on tap this weekend, led by the venerable Italian Day on Commercial Drive.
-
Pool playing at B.C. pub leads to liquor licence suspension
A Vancouver restaurant has had its liquor licence suspended for three days after an inspector caught patrons playing pool, according to a decision from the regulator.
Vancouver Island
-
Police in B.C. arrest 2 men after $2.5M worth of stolen vehicles recovered
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles, many of them found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.