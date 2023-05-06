Volunteer group celebrates 75-years of fundraising for eastern Ontario hospital
A celebration was held on Saturday for a dedicated group of volunteers, who over the past seven decades have raised millions of dollars for a small eastern Ontario hospital.
All dressed up and ready to party, the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary celebrated their 75-year anniversary.
"It's a culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of dedicated compassionate people that have given their time, energy, resources and skills," auxiliary director Joan Farlinger said.
The Winchester District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members pose with new equipment donated to the hospital in 2019. (Supplied)
In 1948, a small group of women met to discuss the impact that a new hospital would bring to Winchester, Ont., forming before the hospital was even built.
"When they first started, they were making linens and bedsheets for the hospital, and then they found out that they couldn't just be a supportive organization, they had to be a fundraising organization and so that's what they did," Farlinger said.
They held multiple fundraisers every year, including 50/50 draws and dances, with every penny raised going right back to Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH).
"Millions! I can't tell you how many millions but it's a lot," said auxiliary volunteer Bev Beck.
"I like to give back so this is a way of doing it," she said, a volunteer for 15 years.
"In a year, I'd say we raise maybe $20,000, so for us to donate lots of money it takes time and a lot of volunteers," Beck said.
That money helps buy equipment not covered by government funding.
"They have bought everything from chairs to IV pumps to equipment for the operating room," said Jane Adams, communications lead for WDMH. "Millions of dollars of equipment has been raised by the auxiliary."
MP Eric Duncan serves tea at the 75th anniversary celebration for the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in Winchester, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Saturday's event included high tea, served by MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn. A fashion show was also presented by two local businesses, Julie's Fashion and Biba / Cassleman's Shoe Store.
It was a chance to thank all the dedicated volunteers, many who work in every department at WDMH.
"It has changed since COVID, but they are still helping out at the information desk, the gift shop and secretary duties when needed," Farlinger said.
"I still volunteer. I'm at the front desk every Thursday morning and I love it," she added, a past president the auxiliary and a volunteer for 35 years. "I'm passionate about our hospital. It's the best little hospital around."
To wrap up the event, the auxiliary presented a cheque for more than $230,000 raised over past several years.
"Proud," said Beck, holding back tears. "I'm proud."
"It's incredibly important," Adams said. "Winchester hospital wouldn't exist without our volunteers."
The current volunteer group consists of around 60 people, but they are always looking for more.
"Come and look us over and I'm sure that you would fit right in with the social crew that we have," Farlinger said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments:
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors over possible device failures
Health Canada has issued a recall for Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors due to possible device failures.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Coronation ceremony held at Fredericton’s government house
Hours before the official ceremony, New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy welcomed about 150 royal watchers into government house to watch King Charles III's coronation.
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
-
Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.
Montreal
-
'Not welcome:' Quebec group sends telegram to King Charles III on coronation day
A Quebec pro-sovereignty group sent a terse message to King Charles III on the morning of his coronation.
-
89 Quebec municipalities still struggling with flooding
Eighty-nine municipalities are still dealing with spring flooding in Quebec. On Saturday, three areas experienced major flooding as water levels continued to rise, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes a stop in Sudbury
Jagmeet Singh, the federal leader of the New Democrat Party, was in Sudbury on Saturday.
London
-
Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP still searching for suspect in highway hit and run
Selkirk RCMP have found the vehicle used in a fatal hit and run in Scanterbury last month.
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise
Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.
-
'I'm very proud': Indigenous artist creates purses for women in need
An Indigenous artist is giving back to her community by creating one-of-a-kind handcrafted purses for women in need.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash
One person has been airlifted after a crash that has shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
-
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis wins recount
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis will hang onto his seat following a recount of the October mayoral election.
-
Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
Calgary
-
Wildfires prompt more evacuation alerts Saturday in Alberta
As of Saturday afternoon, 106 wildfires were burning in Alberta and 33 of those were classified as out of control, prompting evacuation alerts in several central and northern communities.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
-
High River community celebrates King's coronation with high tea
A neighbourhood in High River celebrated the King's coronation early Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
'It’s all about the cats': Saskatoon’s cat café celebrates one year in business
Saskatoon’s Purrfect Cup Cat Café is celebrating a year of fur-bulous business in the city’s downtown.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
1 dead after fire breaks out at Spruce Grove duplex
A person was found dead at the scene of a duplex fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., early Saturday morning.
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires new B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.
Vancouver
-
Family of man missing after night out downtown offers cash reward
Family and friends of a Langley man who has not been seen in more than a week gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning to canvass for any information that might provide some clues to where he might be, and what could have happened.
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta border force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Outdoor Farmers' Market kicks off in Regina
May 6 marked the beginning of the annual outdoor farmers’ market season in Regina.
-
Traffic disruptions to be expected as city prepares to begin revitalization in downtown Regina
With the snow and ice gone and seasonal temperatures rising, construction projects are getting underway across the Queen City.