Visibility key to cycling and pedestrian safety on Ottawa’s roads

As temperatures drop and the days get shorter, officials are reminding people that a key to safety on the roads for cyclists and pedestrians is visibility.

On Tuesday, Safer Roads Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Safety Council teamed up on Somerset Street West at the Corktown Foot Bridge, handing out free lights and reflectors to those passing by.

John Wanonbo from Safer Roads Ottawa, says road safety is everyone’s responsibility and being out in the community is a way to connect to road users directly.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe,” Wanonbo said.

Tod Harper, an avid cyclist, does all he can to keep safe on Ottawa’s roads while on his bike.

“Visibility is number one. I’m a driver of a SUV, one of the things I’ve noticed: if you can’t be seen there is no time to react,” Harper said. “As it gets cooler, the leaves present a problem; they are slippery. So slow down and enjoy your ride.”

The executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council Jamie Kwong says they have seen an increase in drivers ignoring school safety zones and crossings.

Partnering with Ottawa police and bylaw services, they will be holding enforcement blitzes around the city. The first will be on Nov. 9 in Nepean.

“Our crossing guards are facing near-misses at these intersections every day, which puts the children at the crosswalks at risk," Kwong said.

The message to drivers is simple; slow down, stay alert and share the road.