Visibility improving on Hwy 401 in Kingston: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police says visibility is improving, but driving conditions are still poor in Kingston, Ont. area due to heavy snow.
OPP issued a traffic advisory Tuesday asking people to take precautions while driving on Highway 401.
Traffic is slow on Highway 401 and drivers should be prepared for stopped traffic and to leave extra space while driving on the highway, OPP said in a post on social media.
Headlights should also be on due to the highway’s poor visibility, OPP added.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Kingston area, calling for 5 to 15 cm of snow on Tuesday.
“Lake effect snow will continue to affect the area today,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
“Travel along portions of Highway 401 may be hazardous at times."
The snow will taper off late this afternoon before becoming mainly cloudy overnight, the weather agency says on its website.
