OTTAWA -- Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be celebrating Canada Day in a physically distanced way in 2020 and the Ministry of Canadian Heritage has just released its lineup for virtual Canada Day events and activities.

Just like past Canada Days on Parliament Hill, the virtual Canada Day will feature a daytime show and an evening show. You'll be able to tune in to these shows on CBC, Radio-Canada and the heritage ministry's virtual platforms across the country.

The daytime show will be hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord and begins at 1 p.m. ET. It features cultural diversity, sport excellence and Indigenous languages and cultures, and honours the hard work of our frontline responders. There is also a salute to the 40th anniversary of O Canada as our national anthem.

The daytime show will also be broadcast on CPAC.

Artists you'll see in the daytime show "Canada Day Across the Country" include:

Paul Brandt

Marc Hervieux

Julie Nesrallah

National Arts Centre Orchestra

Laurence Nerbonne

Sarahmée

Leela Gilday

Atlantic Ballet Canada

Sierra Noble

Faouzia

Kelly Bado

Olivia Lunny

JP Hoe

Jason Burnstick

Patricia Cano

The evening show, "Canada Day Together" features music and collaborations from artists across the country. Hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord, the show on CBC, Radio-Canada and ministry digital platforms will include stops in Halifax, Toronto, and Vancouver. It begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Artists you'll see:

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Sarah McLachlan

Shane Koyczan

Charlotte Cardin

Loud

Roxane Bruneau

Alan Doyle

The Sheepdogs

Corneille

Alexandra Stréliski

Joel Plaskett

Ria Mae

Alex Nevsky

Radio Radio

Damien Robitaille

Haviah Mighty

The Jerry Cans

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine

Guillaume Côté, Les Grands Ballets

Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya, Les Grands Ballets

Alanna McAdie, Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The evening show will end with a montage of fireworks from past Canada Days.

A virtual fireworks show, presented by Tim Hortons, will also be available through a web app. Details to be announced.

Virtual activities

The heritage ministry has also created an online Canada Day celebration kit that features virtual activities for the whole family.

Enjoy arts and crafts, cooking, activities exploring Canada's history, culture and symbols, and plenty of ideas for outdoor activities too.

Video packages exploring different facets of Canada with renowned Canadian personalities such as Chef Ricardo, former football player Étienne Boulay and travel vlogger Gunnarolla will go live June 29.

Follow the Ministry of Canadian Heritage on social media for updates and to watch the shows on Canada Day.

