Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes

Warning: This story contains details some people may find disturbing.

A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.

Constable Goran Beric is charged in connection with an August 2021 incident when he was a patrol officer.

CCTV footage shows officers responding to a call at 506 Bronson Ave. Five officers are seen in the time-stamped video.

Just after 10:32 p.m., a man is taken to the ground during a confrontation with police. An officer is just off-frame. At 10:35 p.m., you can see the officer's foot press against the man's neck and head until 10:37 p.m., when he takes his foot off. The man was restrained until paramedics arrived.

The entire 39-minute video was entered into evidence by Crown counsel. It has no audio.

Beric's lawyer declined to comment.

Beric was charged by the Waterloo Regional Police Service for the purposes of transparency. He has been assigned to administrative duties.

The case is back in court May 16.