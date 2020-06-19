Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
VIA Rail will require face masks on trains when physical distancing is not possible
A Via Rail train is shown in this file photo. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)
OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is implementing a new face mask policy for passengers on trains and in stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIA Rail has announced that as of Tuesday, June 23, passengers will be required to wear a mask when the appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained on trains and in stations.
In a statement, VIA Rail said, "This is necessary as the economy is gradually reopening and VIA Rail sees an increase in ridership and as the safety and well-being of both our employees and our passengers remains our top priority."
"In addition, masks will be mandatory for all VIA Rail customer-facing employees."
Under the mask policy, VIA Rail says passengers will be:
- Required to wear a mask when appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained, in stations and at boarding
- Required to wear a mask at all times during their trip, except for when they are eating and drinking
VIA Rail says it will have a limited number of disposable masks available for passengers.
Passengers with medical conditions resulting in trouble breathing unrelated to COVID-19, infants under two years old and small children will not be required to wear a mask.