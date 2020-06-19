OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is implementing a new face mask policy for passengers on trains and in stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIA Rail has announced that as of Tuesday, June 23, passengers will be required to wear a mask when the appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained on trains and in stations.

We know travelling during this time may raise questions and concerns. That is why we have made changes to our services and implemented preventive health measures. If you’re ready to start moving again, we’re here for you! https://t.co/CBiUoOhneX pic.twitter.com/bVeJ1tjova — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) June 19, 2020

In a statement, VIA Rail said, "This is necessary as the economy is gradually reopening and VIA Rail sees an increase in ridership and as the safety and well-being of both our employees and our passengers remains our top priority."

"In addition, masks will be mandatory for all VIA Rail customer-facing employees."

Under the mask policy, VIA Rail says passengers will be:

Required to wear a mask when appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained, in stations and at boarding

Required to wear a mask at all times during their trip, except for when they are eating and drinking

VIA Rail says it will have a limited number of disposable masks available for passengers.

Passengers with medical conditions resulting in trouble breathing unrelated to COVID-19, infants under two years old and small children will not be required to wear a mask.