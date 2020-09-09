OTTAWA -- CTV Ottawa has announced the appointment of Rosey Edeh as Co-Anchor of CTV Morning Live Ottawa.

Edeh brings more than 20 years’ experience as a host, news anchor, and weather anchor.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, Edeh joins the CTV Morning Live Ottawa team alongside co-anchors Annette Goerner, Leslie Roberts, and Jasmin Ibrahim.

“I’m very excited to join the great team at CTV Morning Live Ottawa,” said Edeh. “I’m looking forward to connecting with viewers across the city each morning to discuss the most essential topics unfolding in the Ottawa community.”

“We could not be more thrilled to have a trusted journalist like Rosey join CTV Morning Live Ottawa – her passion and energy add to the show’s mandate to tell meaningful and entertaining stories,” said Ziyada Callender, Supervising Producer, CTV Morning Live Ottawa. “Rosey’s wealth of experience and broad range of skills make her the perfect addition to the CTV Ottawa team.”

Joining CTV Ottawa is a homecoming of sorts for Edeh, who began her career with CTV Montreal as a sports reporter. She then moved the U.S. to work with CNN’s American Morning, and later MSNBC’s Early Today in various roles, including co-host, news anchor, weather anchor, reporter, and producer. Most recently, Edeh worked in various roles in both Toronto and Montréal for Global News and ET Canada, and was the executive producer, writer, and director of the 2019 documentary Oliver Jones: Mind, Hands, Heart.

Born in London, England and raised in Montréal, Edeh represented Canada in track and field, becoming a three-time Olympian and a World Cup of Track and Field gold medallist. She is an inductee of the Québec Sports Hall of Fame. She has also served as announcer for the Canadian Athletics Championships and was the track and field commentator and analyst at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Edeh was the fastest woman in Canada to ever run the 400 metres hurdles until her record was broken in 2019.

Fluent in English and French, Edeh holds an arts degree from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and an M.A. in art history from Concordia University.