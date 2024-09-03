OTTAWA
Ottawa

Vehicles hit large rocks that fell from a dump truck on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Several vehicles were stopped along Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police say drivers hit "large rocks that had fallen from a dump truck." (Ministry of Transportation/cameras) Several vehicles were stopped along Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police say drivers hit "large rocks that had fallen from a dump truck." (Ministry of Transportation/cameras)
It was a bumpy start to the work week for some drivers on the Queensway, after their vehicles hit some large rocks in Ottawa's east end.

Several vehicles were stopped along the side of Hwy. 417 near St. Laurent Boulevard during the Tuesday morning commute.

Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers hit "large rocks that had fallen from a dump truck that broke down in the area," between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The OPP continues to investigate.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

