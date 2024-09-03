Vehicles hit large rocks that fell from a dump truck on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

It was a bumpy start to the work week for some drivers on the Queensway, after their vehicles hit some large rocks in Ottawa's east end.

Several vehicles were stopped along the side of Hwy. 417 near St. Laurent Boulevard during the Tuesday morning commute.

Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers hit "large rocks that had fallen from a dump truck that broke down in the area," between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The OPP continues to investigate.