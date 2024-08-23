Vehicle theft stymied, Montreal man facing charges: Ottawa police

A Montreal man is facing several charges after a vehicle was stolen in the area of Booth and Spruce streets in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

Police say they received a call at 4 a.m. reporting there was “a vehicle theft in progress.”

That was when police conducted a traffic stop on Albert Street and located the vehicle involved in the theft. When the driver was stopped and searched, police found tools used to steal cars on him.

The 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with a release order, and operating an uninsured vehicle on the highway.

Police note that the accused is also facing similar charges in Laval, Que.

The suspect appeared in court Thursday.

Residents are asked to take precautions to prevent vehicle thefts, police says, noting that such incidents “happen fast, often overnight, leaving the owner unaware until hours later.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.