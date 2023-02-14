Valentine's Day spending on the rise
This Valentine's Day, love doesn't come cheap.
A new survey suggests those celebrating Valentine's Day this year will spend more than in years past.
The U.S. National Retail Federation says in 2023, households celebrating Valentine's Day are expected to spend an average of $193. That's up $18 from last year's total of $175.
Valentine's Day spending per household 2022 vs. 2023.
At Clay Pot in Arnprior, the average arrangement this Valentine's Day cost about $100.
"$100 gets you a really nice unique arrangement," says shop owner Janet Alexander.
Flowers are a Valentine's Day staple; Alexander says the red rose remains the top choice.
"For $50, you could do a small vase, you could do a little designers choice which would be a really stylish couple of roses, bear grass, curly willow. Just something really unique."
Some may also choose to pair flowers with a gift. Dianne Rodger, owner of Dianne Rodger Jewellery, says the average gift for Feb. 14 rings in between $80 to $100.
"They want something meaningful of course," Rodger tells CTV News.
"So if a piece of jewellery can represent something that means something to the wearer, like a monogrammed necklace or a gemstone."
Rodger says she also sells an inexpensive option - a hand-stitched heart map of locations in Renfrew County.
"They are under $30 and they are a nice little love token of the place and of the person who is from that place."
Valentine's Day night usually ends with dinner, and most restaurants have specialty set menus for the night.
Neat Cafe in Burnstown is known for their burgers and wood fired pizza. This Valentine's Day they offered a three-course pork tenderloin meal.
"We're doing $49.99 for the three course meal," said Neat Cafe owner Mark Enright.
"For anybody that wants to come join us, make it a special night for couples and a little change around here."
For anyone doing the math, dinner for two comes in at $100.
"Oh it will get up a little bit later on with a little bit of wine and stuff like that for an evening," said Arnprior resident Ken Costello, who was out purchasing flowers Tuesday afternoon.
For Costello, the traditional Valentine's Day may come at a price, but his ideal Feb. 14 only involves two things.
"A kiss and a hug from my darling."
