OTTAWA -- Ottawa smashed COVID-19 vaccination records last week as it opened additional community clinics and flooded the city with vaccines.

According to data from Ottawa Public Health, 127,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa last week, well above the 90,000 doses administered each of the two weeks prior.

The busiest day for vaccinations was Friday, June 25, with 21,282 doses administered in a single day, another record.

As of 3:15 a.m. Monday, 995,981 doses of vaccine had been administered in Ottawa, including at community clinics, primary care clinics, pop-up clinics, and pharmacies.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services said one million vaccines will have been administered locally by this time Tuesday.

"In the next 24 hours, we'll be there," he said.

To date, 722,543 residents of Ottawa have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 69 per cent of population, and 268,889 people—or 25 per cent of the population—are fully vaccinated.

Upcoming pop-up clinics

Ottawa Public Health continues to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents of 21 high-priority neighbourhoods. First doses are available for any priority neighbourhood resident aged 12 years of age or older at the time of vaccination and second doses are available for any priority neighbourhood resident aged 18 years of age or older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 28 days before their appointment. Residents who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can receive an mRNA vaccine after 56 days.

The clinics offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You must be at least 12 years old to receive a Pfizer vaccine and at least 18 years old to receive a Moderna vaccine.

Here is a look at the upcoming locations for the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, June 29 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St Joe's Adult High School - 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, June 30 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CF Rideau Centre - 73 Rideau St. at Hudson's Bay

Friday, July 2 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

CF Rideau Centre - 73 Rideau St. at Hudson's Bay

Saturday, July 3 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CF Rideau Centre - 73 Rideau St. at Hudson's Bay

Sunday, July 4 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AMA Community Centre - 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Monday, July 5 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

AMA Community Centre - 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Tuesday, July 6 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St Joe's Adult High School 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, July 7 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, 100 Bayshore Dr., North Entrance #2

Thursday, July 8 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, 100 Bayshore Dr., North Entrance #2

Friday, July 9 12:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre - 100 Bayshore Dr., North Entrance #2

Saturday, July 10 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Howard Darwin Centennial (Merivale) Arena – 1765 Merivale Rd.

Sunday, July 11 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AMA Community Centre 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

List of eligible priority neighbourhoods:

West Centretown

Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek

Greenboro East

Hunt Club Park

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont

Riverview

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Lowertown East-ByWard Market

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 722,543

Ottawa residents with two doses: 268,889

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 78 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 29 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 69 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 25 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE

12-17: 72 per cent (47,864 people)

18-29: 65 per cent (120,414 people)

30-39: 67 per cent (106,465 people)

40-49: 81 per cent (109,146 people)

50-59: 87 per cent (121,357 people)

60-69: 88 per cent (104,901 people)

70-79: 93 per cent (70,178 people)

80 and older: 94 per cent (39,674 people)

Unknown age: 2,546 people

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH TWO DOSES