Upper Canada Folkfest returns to Prescott, Ont.

Upper Canada Folkfest President George Tierney plays a song at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott on Wednesday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Upper Canada Folkfest President George Tierney plays a song at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott on Wednesday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina