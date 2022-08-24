Upper Canada Folkfest returns to Prescott, Ont.

A popular music festival returns to south of Ottawa this Saturday, with nine artists set to play at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott.

Celebrating its third year, Upper Canada Folkfest is one of the rare events that began during the pandemic, with their first show happening in October of 2020.

"We started organizing pre-pandemic, and like everyone else in the world got more or less shut down," said Folkfest President George Tierney. "But in our first and second years there was just enough of an opening in allowance for outdoor activity for us to run the show both years."

Tierney says there are still plenty of tickets available for this yea’rs festival as they look to fill the scenic outside venue for the nine-hour event.

"We're about a third to capacity of what we want, and we're providing a great show for our audience and we want to have a great audience for our performers as well," Tierney added. "We're doing OK, but we certainly would like to see more bums in seats out here at the amphitheatre."

"Folk music can't be defined," he added. "It's one of the broadest genres out there, but really it's about storytelling, it's about poetry and it's about the audience just engaging in each and every individual song."

The Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The lineup includes nine artists that will play between 1-9 p.m., including David Francey, Suzie Vinnick, Rick Fines and Steel Rail.

"We are by the river, we are out in the open air, the amphitheatre was beautifully designed, the acoustics are great, so its 'one of those literally not a bad seat in the house venues," Tierney said, noting the plan is to grow the festival larger over the years.

"The town of Prescott, the local businesses have been tremendously supportive of us," Tierney said. "So Prescott will continue to be our home, but are there pipe dreams of a larger festival down the road? There certainly are, because we have the capacity on our board to create and manage that type of event."

Tickets are $50 and can be bought online or at the door.

Gates open at noon and it's recommended to bring a lawn chair.

"It is a festival atmosphere, so you are free to get up and go and wander around," he added. "Windmill Brewery and Bridgeview are going to be here with lots of food and drink for everyone throughout the entire day and it's a day to come relax and enjoy."