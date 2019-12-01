KINGSTON -- One person has died and multiple people have been injured following a crash involving 30 to 40 vehicles that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Kingston near Highway 15 on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the Joyceville Road exit just after 2:30 p.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics said 16 patients were taken to hospital, three of them with life-threatening injuries. One other person was treated and released at the scene.

OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard said there were whiteout conditions at the time.

Stranded motorists not involved in the collision were taken from the scene and taken to a warming centre.

Kingston was under a winter weather travel advisory at the time with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday night.

OPP continue to investigate the fatal collision.