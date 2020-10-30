Advertisement
uOttawa, striking support staff reach tentative deal
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 7:00AM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 30, 2020 7:14AM EDT
Support staff at uOttawa spent Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2020, on the picket line at Waller St. and the Mackenzie King Bridge. (Saron Fanel / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A strike by support staff at the University of Ottawa has ended with a tentative deal, the school announced late Thursday.
A statement was sent out by uOttawa indicating an agreement had been reached with members of the SSUO-OSSTF.
Details were not disclosed.
The deal was made with the aid of a mediator.
1,300 support workers went on strike October 19.
uOttawa and SSUO-OSSTF have reached a tentative agreement to end the support staff strike.— uOttawa (@uOttawa) October 30, 2020