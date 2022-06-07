'Unique' smoker stolen from Pembroke home

Do you have a friend in the Ottawa Valley who suddenly served you delicious ribs or brisket for the first time?

If so, the police may be looking for them.

OPP are investigating the theft of a smoker from a home on William Street in Pembroke. The Kamado Joe smoker is valued at $1,500, police say, and was taken during the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday.

Police believe whoever took the 'unique' smoker barbecue had help.

"Due to the significant weight of the item more than one person may be involved in this theft," they said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or call Crime Stoppers.

No reward is listed, but you could probably convince the smoker's rightful owners to grill you up something nice.