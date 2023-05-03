Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference

Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.

The workers have been on strike since April 19, when the Public Service Alliance of Canada launched a Canada-wide strike on behalf of about 155,000 workers.

PSAC and Treasury Board reached a tentative agreement to end that strike on Monday. But the 35,000 CRA workers remain on strike. They are represented by the Union of Taxation Employees, a branch of PSAC.

The union says they remain in dispute with the CRA over key issues including telework and fair wages.

On Monday evening, PSAC tweeted Monday evening that the two sides had met throughout the day and late into the night, without an agreement.

Earlier in the day, the CRA said in a statement that the agency and the union had resumed in-person negotiations, with “a view to reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible, that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.”