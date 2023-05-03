Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference
Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.
The workers have been on strike since April 19, when the Public Service Alliance of Canada launched a Canada-wide strike on behalf of about 155,000 workers.
PSAC and Treasury Board reached a tentative agreement to end that strike on Monday. But the 35,000 CRA workers remain on strike. They are represented by the Union of Taxation Employees, a branch of PSAC.
The union says they remain in dispute with the CRA over key issues including telework and fair wages.
On Monday evening, PSAC tweeted Monday evening that the two sides had met throughout the day and late into the night, without an agreement.
Earlier in the day, the CRA said in a statement that the agency and the union had resumed in-person negotiations, with “a view to reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible, that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.”
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Kremlin
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target: police
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
King Charles changes key piece of coronation, causing mixed feelings
King Charles changed a part of the coronation ceremony, and is now asking the public to swear an oath to him, a move that has been met with mixed emotions.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Toronto
-
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Police locate missing 13-year-old girl in Thornhill
A 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Thornhill home on Tuesday evening has been found safe and sound, following an hours-long search.
-
Ontario announces $51 million investment to battle auto theft
The Ontario government has announced new measures to combat auto theft with a $51-million injection to help police identify and dismantle what it described as 'organized crime networks.'
Montreal
-
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warning issued for parts of Greater Sudbury and area
Conservation Sudbury is issuing a flood warning for the Vermilion River, including communities in Greater Sudbury and surrounding area.
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
-
London
-
Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash
A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
-
401 closed, one person has life-threatening injuries following crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
No reports of 'potentially lethal substance' being received in London region
No reports of potentially lethal substances have been received by London police or OPP in the region after a warning was sent out about the packages.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave
A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.
-
Lawyers charged by regulatory body after investigation into surveilling judge
Two lawyers are facing charges under the Law Society of Manitoba after the regulatory body investigated complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Another Kitchener city councillor seeking MPP nomination
Kitchener city councillor Debbie Chapman is throwing her hat in the ring for an Ontario by-election.
Calgary
-
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'What gives him the right': Tribal chief lashes out at Saskatoon city councillor for sending letter to province
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand isn't taking kindly to a letter Saskatoon councillor David Kirton wrote to the premier and four ministers last week about homelessness, addictions and mental health issues in his ward and across the city.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death teases new book
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death the death of her son, and fleeing to the U.S. says she's finished writing a new book as she awaits the outcome of her criminal charges.
-
Sask. man escaped from minimum-security prison near Prince Albert
An inmate has escaped from a healing lodge near Prince Albert, the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Vancouver
-
Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
-
Influx of orphaned ducklings admitted to B.C. wildlife rescue hospital over the weekend
Concerns are being raised over the care of orphaned ducklings in Metro Vancouver after more than a dozen were brought into a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Burnaby over the weekend.
-
Regina
-
'Someone we've had our eyes on for awhile now': Riders select Lake Korte-Moore in first round of CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Lake Korte-Moore third overall in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.
-
Semi rollover causes traffic delays near Balgonie
Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask. was host to traffic restrictions after an early morning semi rollover on Wednesday.
-
More charges laid in connection to 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy: Sask. RCMP
Two more people were charged in connection to the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy on Cote First Nation, RCMP say.