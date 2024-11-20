Uninsured and alone in HOV lane, Ottawa driver charged with stunt driving

Ontario Provincial Police caught four drivers travelling well over the speed limit on the Queensway on Wednesday.

One driver was caught speeding to 158 km/h in the 100 km/h stretch of Highway 417, OPP said in a post on X.

They were also caught driving alone in the HOV lane without vehicle insurance, police say. The driver will face a minimum of $7,000 in fines upon conviction.

A second driver was stopped on Highway 417 for clocking 153 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

Earlier in the day, OPP caught two drivers speeding 60 km/h over the speed limit on the 417 and Highway 416.

The drivers were charged with stunt driving and face a mandatory 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day driver's licence suspension.

All will face a loss of six demerit points and a one-year driving suspension upon conviction.