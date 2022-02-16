Canada's capital is home to the worst Uber riders in the country, according to new data from the ride-sharing service.

Uber Canada says riders in Ottawa have the lowest average rider rating of all markets in Canada. Uber did not say what the average rider rating was for passengers in Ottawa.

Toronto ranked second for lowest average rider rating, followed by Montreal, London, Ont. and Hamilton.

Saskatoon, Sask. is the best city in Canada for average rider ratings, followed by Red Deer, Alta., Abbotsford, B.C., Brantford, Ont., and Lethbridge, Alta.

As of Wednesday, Uber is allowing users to access a breakdown of their average rating in the app's Privacy Center. Riders can see how many drivers gave you a five-star rating or gave out a one-star.

Uber says if you want to improve your rating, drivers offer the following tips.

Clean up after your mess Buckle up the seatbelt Be ready for pick up Treat everyone with respect Don't slam the door