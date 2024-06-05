Two teens facing charges after stolen bicycle in Gatineau, Que. found for sale on the internet

Two teenagers are facing charges after a woman discovered her stolen bicycle for sale on the internet in Gatineau, Que.

The woman dropped by the Gatineau Police station on Monday to report her bicycle was stolen over the weekend. Police say the woman had found an advertisement on a popular online sales site for a bike that matched the description of her stolen bike.

An appointment was made to meet with the sellers of the bicycle, according to police. Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, were arrested at the meeting point.

Police say charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

The bike was returned to the owner.

"The SPVG would like to congratulate this citizen since the steps she took to find her bike allowed her to act while ensuring her own safety," police said in a statement. "The SPVG strongly encourages citizens to use their services rather than trying to take justice into their own hands, which could lead to unfortunate consequences."