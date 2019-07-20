Two suffer minor injuries in Chapman Mills Marketplace altercation
Ottawa Police badge stock photo
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:23AM EDT
Ottawa Police say they're investigating after an altercation overnight at the Chapman Mills Marketplace in Barrhaven.
Police say two people suffered minor injuries. Several people were involved in the altercation, one of whom brandished a knife.
Investigators had the area roped off around the Tim Hortons in the complex, close to Strandherd Dr., early Saturday morning.
Police say the case is being handed over to the West Division Investigations section.