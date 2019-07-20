

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they're investigating after an altercation overnight at the Chapman Mills Marketplace in Barrhaven.

Police say two people suffered minor injuries. Several people were involved in the altercation, one of whom brandished a knife.

Investigators had the area roped off around the Tim Hortons in the complex, close to Strandherd Dr., early Saturday morning.

Police say the case is being handed over to the West Division Investigations section.