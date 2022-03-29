Two sections of Highway 417 to have permanent 110 km/h speed limit

A 110 km/h sign is seen on a section of Highway 417 in this undated file photo. A 110 km/h sign is seen on a section of Highway 417 in this undated file photo.

Ontario is raising speed limits, but are higher speed limits safer?

Ontario announced on Tuesday that the province would be permanently setting speed limits on some divided highways at 110km/h, following similar moves made by other provinces. Advocates of higher speed limits say having a highway speed limit that is too low could make the roads more dangerous.

