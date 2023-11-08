Two rescued from Rideau River following two-car collision

Firefighters rescued two people from the Rideau River after a two-vehicle collision caused a car to fall into the water.

Ottawa Fire said in a post on social media that they responded to a call just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 of a two-car collision at Bank Street and Riverside Drive, near Billings Bridge, with one vehicle going into the water.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes and a water rescue team was dispatched.

The vehicle went down a steep embankment and ended up about 25 feet into the Rideau River. The two passengers in the car in the water came out on their own and firefighters set-up a ladder to help the individuals up the embankment.

The second vehicle was stopped on the road.

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the scene to work with water rescue technicians to check for any leaking fluids from the vehicle in the water.

As the vehicle was being towed out of the river, a hydrophobic boom system was setup in case the fuel tank punctured or leaked. Firefighters had to cut away some trees prior to the vehicle being removed to make space.

The car was taken out of the water without any issues or fluids leaking.