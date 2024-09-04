Police seeking suspect possibly linked to unsolved murder of Ottawa man

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect who may be connected with the 2021 homicide of Leo Santostefano.

Santostefano, 40, was found dead on a snowmobile trail in the Richmond area of Ottawa in the overnight hours of March 6 or March 7, 2021. Police have confirmed his death was the result of a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

On June 4, 2024, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black Ford Mustang in the area of Greenbank Road and Hunt Club Road. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled by u-turning and driving east on Hunt Club Road.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

After a forensic investigation of the vehicle, police say the driver or occupant is linked to Santostefano's unsolved death.

The Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit is seeking help in identifying the person of interest linked to the Ford Mustang.

The person is described as a Black male, between 6 feet (183 cm) and 6 feet, 5 inches (196 cm), with a large build. He was seen wearing a black and white tracksuit, black shoes and what appears to be designer glasses.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person or who may have been driving the Ford Mustang on June 4 is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca.