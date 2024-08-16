Two people found inside business after hours facing charges in Pembroke, Ont.

Two people are facing charges after being caught inside a local business after hours in the early hours of Friday morning in Pembroke, Ont., according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call just after midnight reporting two people were inside a local business on Bennett Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found and arrested the two intruders.

A 37-year-old from Caledon, Ont. and a 38-year-old from Ottawa have been charged with theft under $5,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 17.