Two people facing drug trafficking charges in Renfrew, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people in Renfrew are facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in the region.

OPP announced the arrests Friday.

Sherra White, 48, and Brian Wallace, 30, are each facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

White is additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failing to comply with a probation order and being unlawfully at large.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

White was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody. Wallace is due in court in February.