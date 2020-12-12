OTTAWA -- With Christmas less than two weeks away, donations for the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain keep coming in.

On Saturday, two Ottawa sports foundations were doing their part to give kids the Christmas morning they deserve, this year more than ever.

Cars lined up at Lansdowne to drop off donations for deserving children this holiday season at the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group’s drive-thru Holiday Toy Drive.

"It’s been incredible," Says Janice Barresi, Executive Director of the OSEG Foundation. "Our fan base in the Ottawa community as usual is generous during the holiday season. This year more than ever are coming out to support, both with toy donations and cash donations.

Some of the Ottawa 67s and Redblacks players were on hand to greet the fans as they dropped off toys. They too know this year has been rough on young children.

"We’re hoping it really raises their spirits," says Redblacks defensive back, Justin Howell. "Especially in a time like this, it’s been a challenging year. Especially for the children right. So it's important to get out here and make sure that we can provide a good holiday season and good Christmas for them."

People donating love having the chance to give back.

"It’s the greatest idea," said one person dropping off a donation. "They should have this every year, no matter the pandemic right."

Another person told CTV News Ottawa, "I think its great. Everybody should help out as much as they can. Especially now with what’s going on, people are hurting."

Over at the Canadian Tire Centre, the Sens Foundation set up a drive-thru drop off, part of CTV’s annual Toy Mountain.

"We’ve had just a tremendous response from everybody. So it's just really heartwarming to see," says Brad Weir, senior director of the Senators Community Foundation. "People are bringing new, unwrapped toys, and non-perishable food items. So we’re going to give those to the Salvation Army and Toy Mountain. And a number of other food services agencies here in the city like, the Mission, the Ottawa Food Bank, the Kanata Food Cupboard and the Shepherds of Good Hope."

A steady flow of vehicles delivered toys and non-perishable food items to the CTC.

"With everything going on with the pandemic, if we have the opportunity to put a little smile on someone’s face at this time of year, I think it’s important to do that," said one donor outside the arena.

"I know a lot of people are hurting right now. And we’re hoping our little donation can go a long way for both the food bank and toy mountain," said another person.

Both foundations doing what they can to make sure children in need wake up Christmas morning with a smile on their face.

"We’re an organization that relies on the support of the public," says Weir. "So we felt as an organization that it's really important to support the community in which we count on every game. So doing a little initiative like this, and seeing the response so far has just been a symbol of true partnership, and we couldn’t be happier about it."

More than 572 donations were dropped off at the Canadian Tire Centre.